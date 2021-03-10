Activities for March 11

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Chapter of The Links Incorporated will present its 18th annual Celebration Brunch as a virtual event at 11 a.m. March 21 to honor the African American literary tradition. Bring your favorite treat and brunch beverage. Guest authors will speak, and Brown Ballerinas for Change will perform. $20; proceeds will go toward scholarships and programming. cvillelinks@gmail.com. (434) 964-1275 or (434) 981-7334.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.
Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department presents a fundraising Scavenger Hunt event at staggered times between 1 and 2:30 p.m. March 27 at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville. $25 per car in advance. https://www.earlysvillefire.org/single-post/evfc-scavenger-hunt-fundraiser.
Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central hosts a Winter Farmers Market there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 20. The seasonal market will resume April 3 and be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Keep Virginia Beautiful is hosting a statewide beautification project during March. The Albemarle County Solid Waste Alternatives Committee is inviting everyone to take a bag, take a walk and pick up litter. After you finish, let the group know where you picked up litter and how much you bagged. https://keepvirginiabeautiful.org/do-beautiful-things/get-caught-in-the-act/.
League of Women Voters’ Sunday Seminar will be presented as a Zoom event at 2 p.m. Sunday. Andy Goddard, legislative director of the Virginia Center for Public Safety, will discuss gun legislation during the Virginia General Assembly session and gun violence prevention. Free. Registration and information: lwv-cva.org.
Paramount Theater will present a free live broadcast of the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals at noon Thursday. Masks required. Registration required at theparamount.net or (434) 979-1333.
Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club will present “The Serpent in the Garden: Friend or Foe?” with Larry Mendoza of the Virginia Herpetological Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Mendoza will display some snakes and talk about identification, anatomy, distribution and other topics. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84547585192. sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont/.
Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “What is Conservation Landscaping?” with Carol Heiser, habitat education coordinator and education section manager with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of its online Spring Lecture Series. Free. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/.
Rumi Forum of Charlottesville will launch its new Religion for Lunch religious literacy series at noon Saturday on Zoom. The Rev. David Mott of St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish will present “Catholic Liturgies of Holy Week and the Triduum.” There will be question-and-answer time and opportunities to join breakout sessions. Register at https://religionforluch.eventbrite.com or email cville@rumiforum.org to receive a Zoom link to the event. rumiforum.org.