Activities for March 10

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Derrière de Soie will be collecting gently used and freshly laundered bras from Tuesday through March 31 to support the anti-trafficking work of Free the Girls. derrieredesoie.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and the Memory Project at the University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative have opened registration for the Charlottesville Civil Rights Bus Tour, which is scheduled for June 19 to 26. Registration deadline is Tuesday. Scholarship applications and registration are available on the website at jeffschoolheriagecenter.org.

Louisa County Community Fund is accepting grant proposals through Tuesday from organizations working to improve life for Louisa County residents. To apply, contact Ethan Tate at etate@cacfonline.org. For eligibility requirements and other details, go to cacfonline.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners continues its 2022 Spring Lecture Series online at 7 p.m. Thursday, when Renée Gokey and Christine Price-Abelow will present “The Three Sisters: Indigenous Origins and Best Growing Practices.” The series continues March 24 and 31. $10 per lecture. Registration: https://piedmontmaster gardeners.org/ events.

Sierra Club’s Piedmont Group will present “Recycling Right in Albemarle County” at 6:30 p.m. March 23 on Zoom. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81743356920?pwd=NDVsbFNvM DU5WlIvMlI1bmNqSGxKUT09.