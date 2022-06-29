Activities for June 30

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County School Board will make proposed learning resources for elementary language arts and social studies available for public review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Thursday, except for school holidays, on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road. Check in with the third-floor receptionist upon arrival. The staff will consider feedback from the public at the July 14 school board meeting. k12albe marle.org. (434) 296-5820.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet for a lecture by Patrick Schroeder, National Park Service historian at Appomattox Courthouse National Park, at 6:30 p.m. July 14 at The Center at Belvedere. Schroeder will present "Myths About Lee's Surrender." jameshdonahue@yahoo.com. (434) 295-1927.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has changed its hours of operation at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool as a result of low lifeguard staffing levels, and one pool will be open each day. Lifeguards are being recruited; the welcome-back daily admission special will be extended until the pools reach full operation. Current hours of operation: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, (434) 295-7532; Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, (434) 977-2607. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.char lottesville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering educational and recreational summer programs, including Camp Shenandoah for ages 5 to 9 through July 29 at Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Aug. 1 to 12 at Carver Recreation Center, Camp Blue Ridge for ages 9 to 12 through July 29 at Walker Upper Elementary School and Aug. 1 to 12 at Key Recreation Center, and Camp Skyline for ages 12 to 15 through July 29 at Key Recreation Center. Nutritious breakfasts and lunches are included. www.charlottesville.gov/summercamps.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Earlysville Area Residents’ League will begin its 26th annual Stupendous July 4 Parade at 10 a.m. Monday. Walkers will line up at 9:30 a.m. along Earlysville Forest Drive. Antique vehicles will line up at the stop sign; pedestrians and bicycles will line up on Bent Oaks Drive. Fire vehicles will lead the parade, followed by antique vehicles. (434) 996-6159.

Hankel Citizens Insurance will celebrate its 150th year in business from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Center at Belvedere.

James Monroe's Highland will present a Fourth of July concert with the Heifetz International Music Institute at 2 p.m. Monday in the Hilltop Pavilion. Free. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ix Flix, a new weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at sunset at Ix Art Park. Series runs through Aug. 19. Free. ixartpark,org.

39th annual Kiwanis Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of Lakeside (formerly Sutherland) Middle School and Hollymead Elementary School. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge. Packet pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. on race day at Lakeside Middle School. Registration forms, maps and details: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/KiwanisIndependence Day5K. (434) 293-3367.

Monticello will present its 60th annual Independence Day Celebration & Naturalization Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday Piedmont Virginia Community College President Frank Friedman will speak to new citizens from around the world. There will be music by Charlottesville Band and Charlottesville Opera. Free. After the ceremony, there will be free root beer floats and children’s activities on the West Lawn. Plan to arrive at 8 a.m. to allow time for parking and security. Parking is available at PVCC; register for a shuttle to Monticello online at monticello.org.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Virginia is observing its 20th anniversary this year. A Taste of OLLI event is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 25 at Meadows Presbyterian Church; a virtual event is set for 2 p.m. July 29 on Zoom. www.olliuva.org. (434) 923-3600.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Insects” on July 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Schedule also includes “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 and “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmas tergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Scottsville Independence Day Parade and Celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Scottsville, followed by a car show at Dansey Field, live music in Dorrier Park from 5 to 8 p.m. and fireworks over the James River at dusk. parade0704@gmail.com or (434) 531-6030.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.av enue.org. (434) 286-2247.