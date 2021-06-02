Activities for June 3

Albemarle County property taxes for the first half of 2021 are due June 25. Mailed payments postmarked by June 25 will be considered to be on time. Kiosk, drop-box and in-person payments also will be accepted. Pay online at www.albemarlecountytaxes.org or by phone using a credit card at (866) 820-5450.
Albemarle County swim season will be from June 17 to Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake Park. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov. www.charlo ttesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cat action team.org.
Charlottesville Heart and Stroke Ball can be attended virtually from home Thursday evening. Dave Koehn will serve as master of ceremonies. Evening attire encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association. Information and registration: event.gives/cvilleheartball.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open in mid-June after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www.charlottesville.gov.
Fore the Kids, the inaugural golf tournament to benefit the University of Virginia Children's Hospital, is scheduled for June 21 and is accepting registration through June 20. www.friendsofuvachildrens.org.
Hospice of the Piedmont will present its 2021 Journeys Summer Bereavement Day Camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 at Moorman's River Camp in Free Union for children and teens ages 5 to 18 who are affected by the deaths of loved ones. Activities facilitated by Living Earth School will include art expression, nature education and exploration, a catered lunch and a campfire with s'mores at the end of the day. Transportation will be provided to and from certain locations as requested. For an application, call (434) 817-6900 or (800) 975-5501.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is extending hours and in-person access at many of its branches. Appointments are no longer necessary, but there will be capacity limits. All programs and events will remain virtual during Tier 2 of JMRL’s COVID-19 response plan. Public computer use and self-serve printing will be available. Patrons should continue to use book drops to return books. The Bookmobile will be offering limited service. Wear a mask, observe social distancing and limit your visit to two hours. jmrl.org.
Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will present a webinar with author Douglas Tallamy, “The Nature of Oaks,” at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. $15. Register by Tuesday at piedmontmastergardeners.org/events.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
Sierra Club — Virginia Piedmont Group will present a Zoom program on plastic pollution in Virginia waterways at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Katie Register of Clean Virginia Waterways will speak. Participants can learn more about the new Virginia Plastic Pollution Prevention Network. Free. Get the Zoom link at facebook.com/PiedmontSierraClub. sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.