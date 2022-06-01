Activities for June 2

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County School Board will make proposed learning resources for elementary language arts and social studies available for public review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through June 30, except for school holidays, on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road. Check in with the third-floor receptionist upon arrival. The staff will consder feedback from the public at the July 14 school board meeting. k12albemarle.org. (434) 296-5820.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is reopening its two outdoor pools with reduced admission prices through June 11. Summer pool passes will be valid at Onesty Family Aquatic Center, Washington Park Pool and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center through Sept. 5. Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Open daily starting Monday. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottessville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ix Flix, a new weekly series of free film screenings, begins with family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “In the Heights” at sunset at Ix Art Park. Series runs through Aug. 19. Free. ixartpark,org.

James Monroe’s Highland plans its first Descendants Day for 1 to 4 p.m. June 11. The event, sponsored by Highland Council of Descendant Advisors, will include refreshments, music, resources and stories. Free. https://highland.org/event/descendants-day-at-highland/. (434) 293-8000.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Planting for Pollinators” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. Free; register online at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/14643. https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4580.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Maintaining the Perennial Garden” from 2 to 4 p.m. June 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Schedule includes “Insects” on July 16, “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 and “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will return to in-person meetings at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotunda Room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. “Initiatives to Mitigate Local Climate Change” will include speakers Gabe Dayley, program manager, Albemarle County; Susan Elliott, climate protection program manager, City of Charlottesville; Susan Kruse, executive director, Community Climate Collaborative; and Andrea Ruedey Trimble, sustainability director, University of Virginia. Sue Friedman, president of Senior Statesmen of Virginia, will serve as moderator. Proof of vaccination and face coverings required. seniorstatesmen.org.