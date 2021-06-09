Activities for June 10

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open in mid-June after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www.charlottesville.gov.

Fore the Kids, the inaugural golf tournament to benefit the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, is scheduled for June 21 and is accepting registration through June 20. www.friendsofuvachildrens.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont will present its 2021 Journeys Summer Bereavement Day Camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moorman’s River Camp in Free Union for children and teens ages 5 to 18 who are affected by the deaths of loved ones. Activities facilitated by Living Earth School will include art expression, nature education and exploration, a catered lunch and a campfire with s’mores at the end of the day. Transportation will be provided to and from certain locations as requested. For an application, call (434) 817-6900 or (800) 975-5501.