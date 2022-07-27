Activities for July 28

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has changed its hours of operation at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool as a result of low lifeguard staffing levels, and one pool will be open each day. Lifeguards are being recruited; the welcome-back daily admission special will be extended until the pools reach full operation. Current hours of operation: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, (434) 295-7532; Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, (434) 977-2607. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.char lottesville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering educational and recreational summer programs, including Camp Shenandoah for ages 5 to 9 through Friday at Burnley-Moran Elementary School and Monday through Aug. 12 at Carver Recreation Center, Camp Blue Ridge for ages 9 to 12 through Friday at Walker Upper Elementary School and Monday through Aug. 12 at Key Recreation Center, and Camp Skyline for ages 12 to 15 through Friday at Key Recreation Center. Nutritious breakfasts and lunches are included. www.charlottesville.gov/summercamps.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville has opened cooling centers until further notice. Key Recreation Center is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tonsler Recreation Center is open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; it’s closed on Sunday. Central Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it also is closed on Sunday. Water is accessible at all locations. www.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3503.

Climb for the Cure Virginia, part of a national event presented by Fight Colorectal Cancer, will include a local 3.6-mile out-and-back trail hike near Tyro on Aug. 6 with Dwayne Coleman, who was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer in 2020. Michael Coleman, his son, will lead a community climb the same day in Bozeman, Montana, in his father’s honor. Registration: fightcolorectalcancer.org. FightCRC.org/Climb.

Crescere Farm in Rochelle presents “Apollo 11 Month: The Future of U.S. Crewed Spaceflight” with Greg Redfern for ages 8 and older from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets at the door are $25, $15 children ages 8 to 12; e-tickets are $20 and $10. Bring your own blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, cameras, telescopes and red flashlights. Refreshments will be available around the campfire. The event is part of the 2022 Crescere Stargazing series. www.crescerefarm.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ix Flix, a new weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “Akeelah and the Bee” at sunset at Ix Art Park. Series runs through Aug. 19. Free. ixartpark,org.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Virginia is observing its 20th anniversary this year. A virtual Taste of OLLI event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday on Zoom. www.olliuva.org. (434) 923-3600.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. The schedule also includes “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmas tergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Water-wise Gardening” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. Everyone is welcome. Registration: https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/54158. http://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4580.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

University of Virginia Police Department is accepting bookbag donations and monetary donations and recruiting volunteers for the annual Back to School Bash. Donations of new bookbags will be accepted in the Police Headquarters lobby at 2304 Ivy Road through Aug. 12. (434) 531-5600.

Violet Crown Charlottesville’s Free Family Film Series continues at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a screening of “Cloak & Dagger (1984).” charlottesville.violetcrown.com.