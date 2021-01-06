Activities for Jan. 7

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation will offer seven drop-off sites for Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 18. Trees will be accepted from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset daily at McIntire Recycling Center, Claudius Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, Scottsville Community Center and Walnut Creek Park. The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park. Bring only Christmas trees; yard waste will not be accepted. www.albemarle.org.

Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.

City of Charlottesville COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program is accepting intake forms through Friday from residential and commercial customers whose accounts are past due as a result of financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. If a customer is not contacted, he or she does not meet the program’s requirements. If you are contacted about the program, go to www.charlottesville.gov/utilityrelief or call (434) 970-3211.