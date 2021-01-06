Activities for Jan. 7

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation will offer seven drop-off sites for Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 18. Trees will be accepted from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset daily at McIntire Recycling Center, Claudius Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, Scottsville Community Center and Walnut Creek Park. The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park. Bring only Christmas trees; yard waste will not be accepted. www.albemarle.org.
Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.
City of Charlottesville COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program is accepting intake forms through Friday from residential and commercial customers whose accounts are past due as a result of financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. If a customer is not contacted, he or she does not meet the program’s requirements. If you are contacted about the program, go to www.charlottesville.gov/utilityrelief or call (434) 970-3211.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will accept entries through Feb. 15 at alzfdn.org/scholarship. College-bound high school seniors may submit 1,200- to 1,500-word essays about how Alzheimer’s disease has affected them, their families and/or their communities. alzfdn.org/scholarship.