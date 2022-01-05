 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activities for Jan. 6
0 Comments

Activities for Jan. 6

  • 0

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catac tionteam.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has teamed up with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits at all library branches. Call your library branch to make an appointment. jmrl.org/covid19.html.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Evans in talks to star as Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures
Books

QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures

"Snorkel McCorkle and the Lost Flipper," which originally was published as an iBook with music in 2018, is now available as a paperback with embedded QR Code technology that allows readers to scan the codes and hear the songs while they follow an adventurous young environmentalist on her journeys.

Books

Bookmarks for Jan. 2

Author Harriet Browning Fishburne will share photographs and stories about her travels.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert