Activities for Jan. 6

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catac tionteam.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.