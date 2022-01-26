Activities for Jan. 27

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

DMV is seeking participants to share their personal stories for a new highway safety campaign to inspire other drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel. The four topics are drunken driving prevention, seat belt safety, speeding prevention and distracted driving awareness. Virginians who have been affected by crashes caused by one or more of these factors are invited to fill out the form at TZDVA.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Louisa County Community Fund is accepting grant proposals through March 15 from organizations working to improve life for Louisa County residents. To apply, contact Ethan Tate at etate@cacfonline.org. For eligibility requirements and other details, go to cacfonline.org.