Activities for Jan. 21

Aging Together is teaming up with Piedmont Dementia Committee and Dementia Friends Virginia to present the first in a series of Dementia Friends training events at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Dementia Friends training equips community members to recognize and reach out when people with dementia need help. https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is presenting a Landmark Tree Photo Safari developed by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/1405/Landmark-Tree-Photo-Safari. (434) 970-3260.
Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.
Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albemarle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market will be a permanent feature in 2021. Market Central is hosting a Winter Farmers Market there, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 20. The seasonal market will resume April 3 and open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Louisa County Historical Society will present “Finding African American Genealogy Clues in Central Virginia Public Records” at 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Elaine Taylor and Shelley Murphy of the Louisa County and Albemarle Charlottesville historical societies will explain the laws regarding public records and ways to access records. Participants will receive Excel files of transcriptions to make searches easier. Free, but registration required at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkcuypqjwiHNCz2SlpQL6e6Hn1w9F72BfI. louisahistory@verizon.net. (540) 967-5975.
Managing Love and the American Red Cross will present a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hillsdale Conference Center. Completing the RapidPass online health history questionnaire in advance is encouraged at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. To make an appointment or get information, go to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code LOVE, or dial (800) 733-2767 (RED CROSS).
Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
Stream Health Community Kickoff will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday via Zoom. The Stream Health Initiative is designed to develop strategies for improving the health of Albemarle County streams through a collaborative, inclusive process. To see the Stream Health 101 video, go to publicinput.com/streamhealth. albemarle.org.
Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will accept entries through Feb. 15 at alzfdn.org/scholarship. College-bound high school seniors may submit 1,200- to 1,500-word essays about how Alzheimer’s disease has affected them, their families and/or their communities. alzfdn.org/scholarship.