Activities for Jan. 21

Aging Together is teaming up with Piedmont Dementia Committee and Dementia Friends Virginia to present the first in a series of Dementia Friends training events at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Dementia Friends training equips community members to recognize and reach out when people with dementia need help. https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is presenting a Landmark Tree Photo Safari developed by Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/1405/Landmark-Tree-Photo-Safari. (434) 970-3260.

Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.

Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albemarle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.