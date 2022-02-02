Activities for Feb. 3

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Braley & Thompson is conducting a "Wrapped in Love" blanket drive for Virginia foster children through Feb. 14. New and gently used blankets can be dropped off for StepStone between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 183 Spotnap Road, Suite D. stepstoneyouth.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Tow Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesvilleretreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a team trivia fundraiser, "Literary Love Trivia Night," at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 on Zoom. Sign up as an individual or as a member of a four-person team to compete for prizes. All proceeds will help the Friends support library programming and services. Sign up by Tuesday; the event is limited to 40 participants. To register, go to https://jmrlfriends.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Lake Monticello Community Foundation's inaugural Community Service Award will present $1,500 to a Lake Monticello high school senior who completes at least 50 hours of community service in Fluvanna County. Students do not need to be planning to attend college to receive the funds, which also can be used to pursue such educational opportunities as trade schools, armed forces or police, fire and rescue training. Applications are due by Feb. 28. Details and application form: lakemonticellocommunityfoundation.org.

Louisa County Community Fund is accepting grant proposals through March 15 from organizations working to improve life for Louisa County residents. To apply, contact Ethan Tate at etate@cacfonline.org. For eligibility requirements and other details, go to cacfonline.org.

Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club will present "Plastic Wars" in a virtual program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265276756?pwd=OGc1eDd3LzJNVFVBZnl0RVl2N1Nwdz09.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is presenting its 2022 Spring Lecture Series online starting at 7 p.m. March 3, when C. Colston Burrell presents "Beauty, Integrity and Resilience: Can a Garden Have Everything?" The series continues March 10, 24 and 31. $10 per lecture. Registration begins in mid-February at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present "How to Start Flower and Vegetable Seeds Indoors," a free online program, at 3 p.m. Feb. 21. For a link to the session, go to https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/14643.