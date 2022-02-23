Activities for Feb. 24

9Round Kickboxing Fitness of Charlottesville will present an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1956 Abbey Road. A second studio is at 1770 Timberwood Blvd. Event includes body composition analysis and opportunities to try the workouts and meet the training team. Living Free Together, a local nonprofit supporting military families, will be the beneficiary. Free. 9round.com.

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesvilleretreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville is offering real estate tax relief for elderly and disabled residents who are 65 or older and have a yearly income of $55,000 or less and a net worth of $125,000 or less. Application deadline is Tuesday. In-person applications should be scheduled by appointment; go to www. charlottesville.gov/COR or call (434) 970-3160.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and the Memory Project at the University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative have opened registration for the Charlottesville Civil Rights Bus Tour, which is scheduled for June 19 to 26. Registration deadline is March 15. Scholarship applications and registration are available on the website at jeffschoolheriagecenter.org.

Lake Monticello Community Foundation’s inaugural Community Service Award will present $1,500 to a Lake Monticello high school senior who completes at least 50 hours of community service in Fluvanna County. Students do not need to be planning to attend college to receive the funds, which also can be used to pursue such educational opportunities as trade schools, armed forces or police, fire and rescue training. Applications are due by Monday. Details and application form: lakemonti cellocommunityfoundation.org.

Louisa County Community Fund is accepting grant proposals through March 15 from organizations working to improve life for Louisa County residents. To apply, contact Ethan Tate at etate@cacfonline.org. For eligibility requirements and other details, go to cacfonline.org.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is presenting its 2022 Spring Lecture Series online starting at 7 p.m. March 3, when C. Colston Burrell presents “Beauty, Integrity and Resilience: Can a Garden Have Everything?” The series continues March 10, 24 and 31. $10 per lecture. Registration: https://pied montmaster gardeners.org/events.