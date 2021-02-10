 Skip to main content
Activities for Feb. 11
Activities for Feb. 11

Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.

Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.

Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market will be a permanent feature in 2021. Market Central is hosting a Winter Farmers Market there, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 20. The seasonal market will resume April 3 and open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.

Preservation Virginia is seeking nominations of historic places in danger of being lost. Submit nominations online at preservationvirginia.org by Feb. 26. preservationvirginia.org.

Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum. avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

