Activities for Dec. 9

Upcoming holiday events

Central Library will present Polar Express Day, featuring activities inspired by “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, on Dec. 21. Look for “Polar Express” storytime at 9:30 a.m., a “Polar Express” movie screening at 10 a.m. and Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Polar Express at 3 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome; everyone is invited to wear pajamas. childrens@jmrl.org.

Crozet Library will present its Yule Ball, a winter celebration inspired by the holiday event in the “Harry Potter” books, at 6 p.m. Friday for readers in grades six through 12. Semi-formal attire or wizarding costumes encouraged. (434) 823-4050.

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present open houses from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 17 at Ellwood Manor in Locust Grove so visitors can see the Victorian Christmas decorations prepared by Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club. The traditional indoor family events with Santa Claus and crafts cannot occur this year as a result of pandemic restrictions. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained. rjlookabill@msn.com.

Louisa County will present its 17th annual Breakfast with Santa is at 9 a.m. Saturday. louisa.org.