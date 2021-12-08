Activities for Dec. 9

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catac tionteam.org.
Cville Sock Love, founded by teens Lindsay and Lily Simpson, has begun its inaugural sock drive to collect socks for area shelters, day programs, social services organizations and Central Virginia children’s hospitals. Socks in all sizes will be collected through the end of December. Contactless pick-up can be scheduled. Sock collection boxes can be found at Charlottesville Orthodontics, Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry, Kindness Cafe + Play, Moxie Hair Lounge, Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop, Story House Real Estate, Therapeutic Alliance of Albemarle and Virginia Discovery Museum. cvillesock love.org. (919) 602-3974.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has teamed up with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits at all library branches. Call your library branch to make an appointment. jmrl.org/covid19.html.
Louisa County Library will present an American Red Cross blood drive at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Registration required at redcross.org. jmrl.org.
Upcoming holiday events
Central Library will present Polar Express Day, featuring activities inspired by “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, on Dec. 21. Look for “Polar Express” storytime at 9:30 a.m., a “Polar Express” movie screening at 10 a.m. and Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead Polar Express at 3 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome; everyone is invited to wear pajamas. childrens@jmrl.org.
Crozet Library will present its Yule Ball, a winter celebration inspired by the holiday event in the “Harry Potter” books, at 6 p.m. Friday for readers in grades six through 12. Semi-formal attire or wizarding costumes encouraged. (434) 823-4050.
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present open houses from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 17 at Ellwood Manor in Locust Grove so visitors can see the Victorian Christmas decorations prepared by Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club. The traditional indoor family events with Santa Claus and crafts cannot occur this year as a result of pandemic restrictions. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained. rjlookabill@msn.com.
Louisa County will present its 17th annual Breakfast with Santa is at 9 a.m. Saturday. louisa.org.