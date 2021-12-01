Activities for Dec. 2

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present open houses from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11-17 at Ellwood Manor in Locust Grove so visitors can see the Victorian Christmas decorations prepared by Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club. The traditional indoor family events with Santa Claus and crafts cannot occur this year as a result of pandemic restrictions. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained. rjlookabill@msn.com.

Holiday Happening is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Scottsville with Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music from noon to 8 p.m., SCAN art exhibition in Victory Hall from 1 to 5 p.m., holiday car processional down Valley Street at 5:30 p.m. and tree-lighting ceremony in Canal Basin Square at 6 p.m. svilleartsandnature.org.

Lake Monticello Festival of Trees starts with a dinner dance at 6 p.m. Friday at Ashlawn Clubhouse with music by Sh-Boom for $55 per person to support the All-Inclusive Playground and other projects. Tickets: astewart52@gmail.com or (802) 272-2595. The Festival of Trees will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ashlawn Clubhouse with live music and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; free. (703) 969-7965.

Louisa County will present its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Friday on the Louisa Courthouse lawn. The 2021 Louisa Christmas Festival & Parade is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with the parade starting at noon. The 17th annual Breakfast with Santa is at 9 a.m. Dec. 11. louisa.org.