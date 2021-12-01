Activities for Dec. 2

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville DMV Customer Service Center at 2055 Abbey Road is closed for interior renovations and is scheduled to reopen Monday. In the meantime, conducting transactions online is encouraged at dmvNOW.com.
Cville Sock Love, founded by teens Lindsay and Lily Simpson, has begun its inaugural sock drive to collect socks for area shelters, day programs, social services organizations and Central Virginia children’s hospitals. Socks in all sizes will be collected through the end of December. Contactless pick-up can be scheduled. Sock collection boxes can be found at Charlottesville Orthodontics, Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry, Kindness Cafe + Play, Moxie Hair Lounge, Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop, Story House Real Estate, Therapeutic Alliance of Albemarle and Virginia Discovery Museum. cvillesocklove.org. (919) 602-3974.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jaunt is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has teamed up with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits at all library branches. Call your library branch to make an appointment. jmrl.org/covid19.html.
Rockfish Valley Foundation will present a Rockfish Valley trail walk and talk and a program by Chuck Bailey, professor of geology at the College of William and Mary, at 2 p.m. Saturday, both in person at the RVF Natural History Center and via Zoom. The park and trails are open year-round, but the Natural History Center will close for the season on Dec. 5 and reopen in the spring. rockfishvalley.org.
University of Virginia Department of French will present an online graduate symposium, “Rethinking the Margin: From the Middle Ages to the Present Day,” from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Register at https://bit.ly/3HA0QHC.
Virginia Headwater Council of Boy Scouts of America will offer a Scouting Showcase from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the JCPenney side of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall. There will be family-friendly crafts, games and activities, plus information about Scouting in the Charlottesville area. Free. vahcbsa.org.
Upcoming holiday
events
Charlottesville Waldorf School will present its 37th annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday and Saturday. cwaldorf.org.
Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ting Pavilion. Includes Holiday Concert featuring American Military Spouses’ Choir, Voices of Service, Wilson School of Dance, Erin & The Wildfire, Jessica Eldridge, Rebecca Porter, Theocles, Grayson Torrence, Berto & Vincent, Lora Kelley and the Choirs of CHS. Countdown to tree illumination starts at 7:15 p.m. Children’s events include the Holiday Train. Free; free parking will be available starting at 4 p.m. in the Market Street and Water Street parking garages. Masks required. cvillegrand.com.
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present open houses from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11-17 at Ellwood Manor in Locust Grove so visitors can see the Victorian Christmas decorations prepared by Fawn Lake Lawn and Garden Club. The traditional indoor family events with Santa Claus and crafts cannot occur this year as a result of pandemic restrictions. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained. rjlookabill@msn.com.
Holiday Happening is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Scottsville with Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music from noon to 8 p.m., SCAN art exhibition in Victory Hall from 1 to 5 p.m., holiday car processional down Valley Street at 5:30 p.m. and tree-lighting ceremony in Canal Basin Square at 6 p.m. svilleartsandnature.org.
Lake Monticello Festival of Trees starts with a dinner dance at 6 p.m. Friday at Ashlawn Clubhouse with music by Sh-Boom for $55 per person to support the All-Inclusive Playground and other projects. Tickets: astewart52@gmail.com or (802) 272-2595. The Festival of Trees will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ashlawn Clubhouse with live music and story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus; free. (703) 969-7965.
Louisa County will present its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Friday on the Louisa Courthouse lawn. The 2021 Louisa Christmas Festival & Parade is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with the parade starting at noon. The 17th annual Breakfast with Santa is at 9 a.m. Dec. 11. louisa.org.