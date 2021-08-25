Activities for Aug. 26

5K Food and Fun/Walk Fundraiser & Afterparty by Love: No Ego begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Central Virginia Community Health Center in New Canton. https://www.lovenoego.org/eventschedule.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will begin "The Healing Power of Nature," a series of four virtual Ian Robertson Legacy: Lectureship lectures, at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 with "Nature: Healing the Individual" with Carolyn Schuyler. $15; $55 for all four. Proceeds support educational programming and future design of the admission-free public garden. piedmontgarden.org.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https:// webtrac.chalottesville. gov. www.charlottesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cat actionteam.org.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www.charlotteville.gov.
Charlottesville Women in Tech will present "Policies Can Support or Sabotage Women: A Panel Discussion About Policies That Work" at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Panelists for the virtual event will include Betsy Ferronato, Darah Palmer, Sara Piedmonte and Natalie Pope. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Charlotteville will present “The Planet Has a Fever: What’s the Big Deal? The Effect of Heat Due to Global Warming in Virginia” as a free Zoom forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with panelists Anne Coates, Dr. Robin Cooper, Kimberly Fields, Deborah Lawrence and Dr. Robert Kitchen. Before the event, watch the 9-minute video “What’s the Deal with a Few Degrees?” at youtube.com/watch?v=6cRCbgTA_78. (585) 313-9689.
Discover Girl Scouts and Mobile STEM Center Visit for all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade and their adults is at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School.mygs.girlscouts.org. info@gsvsc.org. (540) 777-5100.
Generation NEXT Legacy Planning Webinar Series to help landowners prepare for transfers of family farms and forests will begin a virtual fall workshop on Sept. 8 and 9 and conclude it on Sept. 15 and 16. Generation NEXT is a joint effort by the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Free workbook provided. www.ext.vt.edu/generationnext-va.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
McGuffey Art Center and Light House Studio will present an outdoor film night at 8 p.m. Thursday on McGuffey's lawn. Look for student films made during community partnerships with Albemarle High School, Mountaintop Montessori, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, Music Resource Center, Blue Ridge Juveline Detention Center and Light House Studio Summer Film Academy. Free. Bring blankets for seating, and your own snacks. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the Downtown Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. Three more weeks are scheduled, but the program can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.
Museum of Culpeper History will present a Museum Jams event with musical guest Aubrey Diggers on Friday at Old House Vineyards in Culpeper. Donations accepted. culpepermuseum.org. (540) 829-1749.
Ride for Recovery marks National Recovery Month with a Sept. 5 ride from Culpeper Baptist Church to Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper Proceeds benefit Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services. Registration is at 1:30 p.m., the public is invited to share family activities, food and music at 4 p.m. $40 per rider; $20 per sidekick; includes dinner. carsculpeper@gmail.com. herestores.com. (540) 445-1733.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new appointment-only DMV Select office at 401 Valley St. in Scottsville. Appointments can be made through the Town of Scottsville’s website at scottsville.org.
Virginia Discovery Museum will reopen to the general public on Sept. 7. Some events will be available this month, including small-group visits facility rentals and the new Baby Buds play time. vadm.org.