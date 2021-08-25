Activities for Aug. 26

McGuffey Art Center and Light House Studio will present an outdoor film night at 8 p.m. Thursday on McGuffey's lawn. Look for student films made during community partnerships with Albemarle High School, Mountaintop Montessori, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, Music Resource Center, Blue Ridge Juveline Detention Center and Light House Studio Summer Film Academy. Free. Bring blankets for seating, and your own snacks. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the Downtown Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. Three more weeks are scheduled, but the program can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.

Museum of Culpeper History will present a Museum Jams event with musical guest Aubrey Diggers on Friday at Old House Vineyards in Culpeper. Donations accepted. culpepermuseum.org. (540) 829-1749.