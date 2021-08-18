Activities for Aug. 19

Albemarle County Police Foundation will present the Guardians’ Gauntlet obstacle course race at 8 a.m. Saturday on the Boar’s Head Resort grounds to benefit the Albemarle County Police Department. Recreational, fun obstacles for teams and individuals include the crowd-favorite “Starsky and Hutch” jump over a police cruiser. Post-race festival will include music, food and beverages. runsignup.com/Race/VA/Charlottesville/GuardiansGauntlet. (434) 962-3001.
Albemarle County swim season will continue through Sunday. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will offer a free guided Saturday tour at 9 a.m. Saturday. Reservations are required, as tour groups are limited to 16 people. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. Masks are required. RSVP@piedmont garden.org. piedmontgarden.org.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https:// webtrac.chalottesville.gov. www. charlot tesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cat actionteam.org.
Ce’Real Buffet: Back for Seconds will distribute school supplies from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wegmans. There will be cereal, games, activities and art projects. Donations accepted at lovenoego.org/donate.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www.charlotteville.gov.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Charlotteville will present “The Planet Has a Fever: What’s the Big Deal? The Effect of Heat Due to Global Warming in Virginia” as a free Zoom forum at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 with panelists Anne Coates, Dr. Robin Cooper, Kimberly Fields, Deborah Lawrence and Dr. Robert Kitchen. Before the event, watch the 9-minute video “What’s the Deal with a Few Degrees?” at youtube.com/watch?v=6cRCbgTA_78. (585) 313-9689.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the Downtown Mall from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. Four more weeks are scheduled, but the program can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.
Museum of Culpeper History will present a Museum Jams event with musical guest Aubrey Diggers on Aug. 27 at Old House Vineyards in Culpeper. Donations accepted. culpepermuseum.org. (540) 829-1749.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new appointment-only DMV Select office at 401 Valley St. in Scottsville. Appointments can be made through the Town of Scottsville’s website at scottsville.org.
Virginia Discovery Museum will reopen to the general public on Sept. 7. Some events will be available this month, including small-group visits facility rentals and the new Baby Buds play time. vadm.org.