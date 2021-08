Activities for Aug. 19

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Charlotteville will present “The Planet Has a Fever: What’s the Big Deal? The Effect of Heat Due to Global Warming in Virginia” as a free Zoom forum at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 with panelists Anne Coates, Dr. Robin Cooper, Kimberly Fields, Deborah Lawrence and Dr. Robert Kitchen. Before the event, watch the 9-minute video “What’s the Deal with a Few Degrees?” at youtube.com/watch?v=6cRCbgTA_78. (585) 313-9689.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.