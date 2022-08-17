Activities for Aug. 18

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. The inaugural Leaders of Impact campaign will be launched on Sept. 29 for World Heart Day. The annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball will continue in the spring. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Oct. 22. facebook.com/AmericanHeartVa.

Blue Ridge Community Church in Barboursville will present the Mothers Uplifting Mothers (MUMs) Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The rain-or-shine event includes a bike rodeo presented by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a bouncy house, fire truck, face painting, foods and games for all ages. Free. brcconline.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has changed its hours of operation at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool as a result of low lifeguard staffing levels, and one pool will be open each day. Lifeguards are being recruited; the welcome-back daily admission special will be extended until the pools reach full operation. Current hours of operation: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, (434) 295-7532; Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, (434) 977-2607. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville has opened cooling centers until further notice. Key Recreation Center is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tonsler Recreation Center is open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; it’s closed on Sunday. Central Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it also is closed on Sunday. Water is accessible at all locations. www.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3503.

Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive, an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks, will accept nonperishable foods outside the Charlottesville City Hall main entrance, Ridge Street Fire Station, Fontaine Fire Station, U.S. 250 Bypass Fire Station and Charlottesville Police Department throughout August. Online donations will be accepted at https://www.brafb.org/commissioners/. www.charlottesville.gov.

Crescere Farm in Rochelle presents “The Milky Way and You” with Greg Redfern for ages 8 and older from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets at the door are $25, $15 children ages 8 to 12; e-tickets are $20 and $10. Bring your own blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, cameras, telescopes and red flashlights. Refreshments will be available around the campfire. The event is part of the 2022 Crescere Stargazing series. www.crescerefarm.com.

James Monroe's Highland will present an American Girl Tea with Elizabeth Monroe at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 for ages 6 to 12. Bring your doll and a picnic blanket. There will be tea, refreshments, craft activities and American Girl trivia. Participants must be accompanied by adults. $7 for participants; $7 for adult chaperones. Accompanying siblings younger than 6 and members of Monroe's Farm Friends get in for free. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

IX Flix, a weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “Back to the Future” at sunset at IX Art Park. Free. ixartpark,org.

Nelson County Historical Society will present "Hurricane Camille Revisited" starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at its Oakland Museum. Morning sessions will review the events of Aug. 19-20, 1969, in the eastern part of the county; at 11 a.m., a Virginia Geological Society representative will discuss a recently completed survey of landslides and Camille's impact on the terrain. The afternoon session, from 1 to 4 p.m., will focus on the western part of the county. nelsonhistorical.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. The schedule also includes “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present virtual and in-person Getting Started information sessions for prospective students. Coming up next will be sessions at PVCC with tours at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, a Zoom session at 6 p.m. Sept. 8, and a session at Louisa County Library at 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Fall classes begin on Monday. Free; registration required. pvcc.edu/information-sessions-and-services.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Seas the Day Veterans’ Outdoor Day will begin at noon Aug. 29 at Walnut Creek Park in North Garden, with guest speaker Jeffrey Boecker at 1 p.m. The sixth annual event includes fishing, family-friendly entertainment and picnic fare by Mission BBQ. Free. Details and registration: https://cville-seastheday-2022.eventbrite.com.

Service Dogs of Virginia will present a virtual Open House starting Saturday. The video will remain online so fans can watch as often as desired. servicedogsva.org.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer's check-in begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.