Activities for Aug. 11

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Blue Ridge Community Church in Barboursville will present the Mothers Uplifting Mothers (MUMs) Family Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The rain-or-shine event includes a bike rodeo presented by the Greene County Sheriff's Department, a bouncy house, fire truck, face painting, foods and games for all ages. Free. brcconline.org.

Burgers and Bingo will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside North at 1770 Timberwood Blvd. Bingo books are $5; 10% of food sales will be donated to Living Free Together. livingfree2gether.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has changed its hours of operation at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool as a result of low lifeguard staffing levels, and one pool will be open each day. Lifeguards are being recruited; the welcome-back daily admission special will be extended until the pools reach full operation. Current hours of operation: Onesty Family Aquatic Center at 300 Meade Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, (434) 295-7532; Washington Park Pool at 1001 Preston Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, (434) 977-2607. (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation has opened Spray Grounds sites for the 2022 season. The Spray Grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering educational and recreational summer programs, including Camp Shenandoah for ages 5 to 9 through Friday at Carver Recreation Center and Camp Blue Ridge for ages 9 to 12 through Friday at Key Recreation Center. Nutritious breakfasts and lunches are included. www.charlottesville.gov/summercamps.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville has opened cooling centers until further notice. Key Recreation Center is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tonsler Recreation Center is open from noon to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday; it’s closed on Sunday. Central Library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it also is closed on Sunday. Water is accessible at all locations. www.charlottesville.org. (434) 970-3503.

Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive, an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and the Virginia Federation of Food Banks, will accept nonperishable foods outside the Charlottesville City Hall main entrance, Ridge Street Fire Station, Fontaine Fire Station, U.S. 250 Bypass Fire Station and Charlottesville Police Department throughout August. Online donations will be accepted at https://www.brafb.org/commissioners/. www.charlottesville.gov.

Crescere Farm in Rochelle presents “The Milky Way and You” with Greg Redfern for ages 8 and older from 9 to 11 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets at the door are $25, $15 children ages 8 to 12; e-tickets are $20 and $10. Bring your own blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, cameras, telescopes and red flashlights. Refreshments will be available around the campfire. The event is part of the 2022 Crescere Stargazing series. www.crescerefarm.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

IX Flix, a weekly series of free film screenings, offers family-friendly activities at 6 p.m. Friday and a screening of “Do the Right Thing” at sunset at IX Art Park. Series runs through Aug. 19. Free. ixartpark,org.

Living Free Together Family Event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at King Family Vineyards in Crozet. Free. Bring a chair for comfort and some picnic foods to share; fried chicken and bottled water will be provided. livingfree2gether.gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “The Fall Vegetable Garden” on Sept. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. The schedule also includes “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19. Register for the classes in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present virtual and in-person Getting Started information sessions for prospective students. Coming up next will be a session at Nelson Memorial Library at 4 p.m. Thursday, sessions via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 8, sessions at PVCC with tours at 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 and a session at Louisa County Library at 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Fall classes begin on Aug. 22. Free; registration required. pvcc.edu/information-sessions-and-services.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reminding everyone that Thursday, which falls on 8-11, is National Safe Digging Day. The annual observance calls attention to the need to visit va811.com two to three days before any digging projects to help prevent dangerous accidental contact with underground power lines. myrec.coop.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Seas the Day Veterans' Outdoor Day will begin at noon Aug. 29 at Walnut Creek Park in North Garden, with guest speaker Jeffrey Boecker at 1 p.m. The sixth annual event includes fishing, family-friendly entertainment and picnic fare by Mission BBQ. Free. Details and registration: https://cville-seastheday-2022.eventbrite.com.

Sierra Club will present a virtual program by Adam Ventre of Hexagon Energy on the proposed Woodridge Solar Facility for southern Albemarle County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free; register in advance at act.sierraclub.org. (434) 996-0392.

Soul of Cville offers a salute to Black excellence at 6 p.m. Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at IX Art Park. Friday's events include the IX Flix screening of "Do the Right Thing" and a 9 Pillars Hip-Hop Showcase after-party at 10 p.m. at The Looking Glass. Saturday's events include a fashion show, Black vendors and artisans, art-making projects and access to The Looking Glass. Sunday brings a pop-up roller skating event by De La Roll with music by local DJs. Free. ixartpark.org.

University of Virginia Police Department is accepting bookbag donations and monetary donations and recruiting volunteers for the annual Back to School Bash. Donations of new bookbags will be accepted in the Police Headquarters lobby at 2304 Ivy Road through Friday. (434) 531-5600.

Violet Crown Charlottesville’s Free Family Film Series concludes at 11 a.m. Wednesday with a screening of “The Wiz.” charlottesville.violetcrown.com.