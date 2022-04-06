Activities for April 7

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration from April 18 through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Charlottesville Utilities is offering 200 free trees to city residents as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program. One tree per household will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Varieties include Southern red oak, serviceberry, sycamore, willow oak and black gum. www.arborday.org/charlottesville.

City of Charlottesville's annual Eggstravaganza is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Charlottesville High School's baseball field. Look for an egg hunt, arts and crafts and photos with a bunny. Participants will be grouped by age — ages 1 to 3, ages 4 to 7 and ages 8 to 12. Bring your own basket. www.charlottesville.gov. (434) 970-3260.

Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce will present its Women's Wellness Forum from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 20 at Camp Friendship in Palmyra. "Connection and Intention" is the theme for the event, which will include breakout sessions on mindfulness and meditation, nutrition and health, restorative yoga, crafting and personal finance and a safety session taught by the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office. $35; $25 chamber members. www.fluvannachamber.org. (434) 589-3262.

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sunday at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. There will not be an educator/bag sale day during this sale. Categories for this sale include fiction, mystery, science, history, young adult, children's books and other categories. jmrlfriends.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Award Celebration, “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community,” will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ting Pavilion. Speakers include the Rev. Brenda Brown-Grooms, the Rev. Alvin Edwards and Rabbi Tom Gutherz. Charlottesville High School senior Jakia Maupin will read her award-winning essay. Jonathan Spivey will lead the MLK Community Choir. The MLK Community Award will be presented. (434) 422-0703.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will accept “Green Elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to be sold during the Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. New and used tools, hoses, decorative items, outdoor furniture and other gardening items may be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square, next to M Clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Books and opened chemicals will not be accepted. To arrange pickup of items, or to learn more, email greenelephant@ piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Rockfish Valley Foundation offers a volunteer open house from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Natural History Center. rockfishvalley.org.

Scottsville Museum has reopened with a new exhibit by photographer Edna Tapscott Anderson. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will present a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Constitutional law expert and professor A.E. Dick Howard will speak on "Who Belongs? Virginia's Constitution and Defining the Political Community." Audience members will be muted but can submit questions via the Zoom Q&A feature. Pre-registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

University of Virginia Facilities Management Apprenticeship Program will present an Apprenticeship Job Fair to promote careers in skilled trades from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at UVa Alumni Hall at 211 S. Emmet St. Representatives from a variety of local companies with entry-level trades positions and from local workforce development groups will be there. janecentofante@virginia.edu or (434) 982-5846.