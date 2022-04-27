Activities for April 28

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge will present its fifth annual 10k/5k/Half-Mile walk and run from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. May 14 on a private farm in Free Union. $40 race registration fee for 10k and 5k; $15 for half-mile. Proceeds will benefit mentoring programs. https://runsignup.com/bbbsrace. areis@blueridgebigs.org. (434) 244-0882, Ext. 5.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards will present two Arbor Day events on Friday: one at 10 a.m. Friday at the American elm at Sojourners Church at 1017 Elliott Ave. at Monticello Avenue and another at 5 p.m. Friday at the Boundary Oak, a historic red oak at Mint Springs Valley Park. (828) 242-4212.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Charlottesville Waldorf School presents its 40th-Anniversary Celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the school's Pavilion. $40; adults-only event includes music, meal and fundraising auction. cwsoffice@cwaldorf.org. cwaldorf.org

Fix a Leak events, presented by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, continue through Sunday. Anyone in Charlottesville or Albemarle County may participate virtually in the Home Scavenger Hunt and the Virtual Fix a Leak Family 5K through Sunday. Events will conclude with Rivanna RiverFest on Sunday at Rivanna River Company, which will include a river boat race, music, food and more. Free. (434) 970-3877.

Flo(w)ralia will present plein air painting, site-specific installations, and music and dance performances to celebrate the Rivanna River from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center at Darden Towe Park. flowfestival.weebly.com.

Foster Care and Adoption Awareness Coalition will present a Bluebird Parade for Foster Children at 5 p.m. May 7 on the Downtown Mall. Gather at 4:30 p.m. at the Free Speech Wall and bring your bluebird-themed artwork to honor foster children. (434) 979-0335.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

James Monroe's Highland: Annual sheep shearing event begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tom Stanley will demonstrate the New Zealand method of shearing sheep. There will be traditional wool-carding and spinning demonstrations from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Picnics welcome if weather permits. $5 per person; free for children younger than 6 and for Monroe's Farm Friends members. https://highland.org/event/annual-highland-sheep-shearing-4/. (434) 293-8000.

Parent Resource Centers for the Piedmont Regional Education Program and Albemarle County Public Schools will present the Life After High School Transition Conference and Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Piedmont Virginia Community College. There will be presentations, a resource fair with information about community services, door prizes and refreshments. Free. Free lunch is available for those who register in advance at https://www.evetbrite.com/e/life-after-high-school-transition-resource-fair-tickets-255241051857. (434) 975-9400.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will accept “Green Elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to be sold during the Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. New and used tools, hoses, decorative items, outdoor furniture and other gardening items may be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square, next to M Clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Books and opened chemicals will not be accepted. To arrange pickup of items, or to learn more, email greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Rockfish Valley Foundation will present a guided nature hike from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Camille Memorial Trailhead at 721 Rockfish Valley Highway, on the west side of Route 151. Download the iNaturalist app on your smartphone before the event. Families are welcome, but the hike is geared toward adults; do not bring dogs. Free; registration required at tinyurl.com/yc58xx6b. Hike is limited to 15 participants. rockfishvalley.org.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: “Is the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?” Deadline: 11:59 p.m. May 27. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.

Wegmans will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription medicines for safe disposal during a community prescription drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot. Pills and patches will be accepted; liquids, needles and sharps will not. wegmans.com.