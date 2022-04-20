Activities for April 21

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, will present its inaugural Pickleball Tournament with women’s doubles and men’s doubles starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and mixed doubles at 8 a.m. Sunday at Greencroft Club. The event benefits the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day. (434) 296-5597.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge will present its fifth annual 10k/5k/Half-Mile walk and run from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. May 14 on a private farm in Free Union. $40 race registration fee for 10k and 5k; $15 for half-mile. Proceeds will benefit mentoring programs. https://runsignup.com/bbbsrace. areis@blueridgebigs.org. (434) 244-0882, Ext. 5.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA presents its 2022 bow-WOW-walk fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Boar’s Head Resort. Registration for the ninth annual event begins at 9 a.m. caspca.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Fix a Leak events, presented by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, continue through May 1. Anyone in Charlottesville or Albemarle County may participate virtually in the Home Scavenger Hunt and the Virtual Fix a Leak Family 5K through May 1. Events will conclude with Rivanna RiverFest on May 1 at Rivanna River Company, which will include a river boat race, music, food and more. Free. (434) 970-3877.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Lake Monticello Community Foundation offers a Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Monticello Fire Department. A donation of $10 per 30-pound box of documents is requested to benefit the all-inclusive playground and other charitable efforts. lakemontiecllocommunity foundation.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will accept “Green Elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to be sold during the Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. New and used tools, hoses, decorative items, outdoor furniture and other gardening items may be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square, next to M Clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Books and opened chemicals will not be accepted. To arrange pickup of items, or to learn more, email greenelephant@ piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Piedmont Race Amity Project will present a community conversation, “How Racially Diverse Are Your Relationships?”, at 7:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. It’s the latest event in the “Change Talks” series. To receive a link and details, email piedmontraceamityproject@gmail.com.

Scottsville’s Center for the Arts and the Natural Environment continues its schedule of Earth Day activities. svilleartsandnature.org.

Scottsville Museum has reopened with a new exhibit by photographer Edna Tapscott Anderson. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

University of Virginia Department of Classics will welcome Rebecca Benefiel, professor at Washington & Lee University, who will present “Ancient Writing and Reading: Culture and Communication Among the Graffiti of Pompeii” at 5 p.m. Thursday in Rouss 410 at UVa for the annual Margaret Lowe Undergraduate Lecture. Reception will follow in the Department of Classics. (434) 924-3008.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: “Is the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?” Deadline: 11:59 p.m. May 27. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customers now may check in with their mobile devices when they arrive for appointments. Scanning a QR code and providing some information allows customers to skip the line at the information desk and sit in the lobby to wait for their queuing numbers to be called. Be sure to cancel your appointment online if you cannot be there. dmvNOW.com.