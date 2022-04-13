Activities for April 14

AARP TaxAide program will open several sites by appointment only to provide free drop-off tax return preparation to low- and middle-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. All volunteers are trained and IRS certified. For appointments at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, or Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, go to taxaidecville.wordpress.com. For appointments at Fluvanna County Public Library from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays and Mondays, call (434) 214-0572. For an appointment at Nelson Memorial Library between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays, call (301) 938-9741.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will host kindergarten registration from Monday through May 31 for children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance: (434) 296-6517.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to make appointments to donate. redcross.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Charlottesville Women in Tech Memberships Launch Party is planned for 5:30 p.m. April 20 at WillowTree at the Wool Factory. (970) 471-4174.

DuCard Vineyards will present Easter egg hunts for children at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, plus visits from the Easter Bunny. Music on the Patio with Stan Hamrick will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. (540) 923-4206.

Fix a Leak events, presented by the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, continue through May 1. Anyone in Charlottesville or Albemarle County may participate virtually in the Home Scavenger Hunt and the Virtual Fix a Leak Family 5K through May 1. Events will conclude with Rivanna RiverFest on May 1 at Rivanna River Company, which will include a river boat race, music, food and more. Free. (434) 970-3877.

Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce will present its Women’s Wellness Forum from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 20 at Camp Friendship in Palmyra. “Connection and Intention” is the theme for the event, which will include breakout sessions on mindfulness and meditation, nutrition and health, restorative yoga, crafting and personal finance and a safety session taught by the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office. $35; $25 chamber members. www.fluvannachamber.org. (434) 589-3262.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will accept “Green Elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to be sold during the Spring Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. New and used tools, hoses, decorative items, outdoor furniture and other gardening items may be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square, next to M Clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Books and opened chemicals will not be accepted. To arrange pickup of items, or to learn more, email greenelephant@ piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Scottsville's Center for the Arts and the Natural Environment continues its schedule of Earth Day activities from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday with Paint Out Pollution: Storm Drain Stencil Painting outside Victory Hall. svilleartsandnature.org.

Scottsville Museum has reopened with a new exhibit by photographer Edna Tapscott Anderson. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is accepting submission for its 2022 essay contest from all students in eighth through 12th grade in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Students are invited to share their thoughts in 1,000 or fewer words on the following question: "Is the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause sufficient to secure the rights of all citizens, or is the ERA necessary to promote gender equality?" Deadline: 11:59 p.m. May 27. Winners will be announced in August; prizes include $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. Submission instructions: www.ca4.uscourts.gov/essay-contest. Details: essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov. (804) 916-2706.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customers now may check in with their mobile devices when they arrive for appointments. Scanning a QR code and providing some information allows customers to skip the line at the information desk and sit in the lobby to wait for their queuing numbers to be called. Be sure to cancel your appointment online if you cannot be there. dmvNOW.com.