A world of percussion influences shapes concert and silent film's live accompaniment

Since the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on his musical travels, multi-instrumentalist Tom Teasley has been “just trying to make the best of this situation,” he said. In his new outlook, complications created by quarantining and mass cancellations of performances are “not only an obstacle that needs to be overcome, but an opportunity” he said.
Teasley will present two public performances in the Main Stage Theatre in Piedmont’s V. Earl Dickinson Building this weekend as part of his two-day residency. His visit, originally scheduled for March, will give him the opportunity to weave acoustic and electronic sounds to evoke a sense of place and atmosphere.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, he will present “Drumming Through Cultures & Time,” a world music concert that will take listeners along the Silk Road from Italy to China and the Sugar Trade Route from Africa to North and South America. At 3 p.m. Sunday, he will perform a live musical accompaniment to the German silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” a 1920 classic by director Robert Weine that is regarded by many as the first true horror film.
“My trip there [to Charlottesville] will be my first where I’m packing up my instruments and heading out,” Teasley said last week. “I’m really looking forward to kind of interacting with people.”
Teasley already has led two virtual events for PVCC students — an appearance in a music appreciation class and a presentation for the theater department. “It was synchronous learning in real time,” he said. “It was fantastic.”
Saturday’s concert gives Teasley the opportunity to blend the sounds of time-honored international percussion instruments — think balafon, djembe, doumbek, kilimba and a variety of frame drums, including bodhran —with a modern drum kit and digital looping. Brazilian and Afro-Cuban rhythms undergird the familiar jazz sound of brushes instead of drumsticks. Turkish cymbals and an Indian technique of using the voice to replicate drum sounds add more textures.
“I am influenced by music from all over the world, largely because of my travels,” said Teasley, whose work as a cultural envoy for the U.S. State Department has taken him to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, the West Bank and Jerusalem.
Teasley’s percussion performance techniques come from around the world as well. Listen for an Indian tabla technique called “split hand,” a three-stroke technique from Italian tamborella and Afro-Cuban harmonic effects, to name but a few. He won’t admit to having a favorite drum, but he appreciates the versatility of the simple frame drum, which appears in cultures near and far under many different names.
“It’s so simple. It’s just a hoop with a skin on it,” Teasley said. “But, every time, I’m having a conversation with someone much wiser than I.”
To create an appropriately eerie environment for Sunday’s screening of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” Teasley aims to keep three aspects of the film in mind.
“One, there’s some action and stuff that I really want to capture,” he said. “Then there’s the emotive vibe.
“Then there’s the visuals — the artistry of the set design and the visual component of that. I’m also influenced by just the look of the film.”
Teasley also provides live accompaniments for “Nosferatu,” Metropolis” and “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” a 1926 film he accompanied on a previous visit to Charlottesville.
During the heyday of silent films, many screenings were accompanied by pianists, organists, string ensembles or even orchestras to create sonic textures to heighten audiences’ enjoyment. Thanks to today’s electronic capabilities, “I can create a virtual ensemble,” Teasley said.
“One thing I do that’s a little different is I’m combining a lot of ancient instruments,” Teasley said. “I also have some electronics. There are some textures I add to it to keep it interesting.”
Keep an ear out for some creative flourishes, such as a vintage OperaSonic, a bowed instrument with a tinkling sound you might recognize from 1950s science fiction flicks. And in a move that anyone who grew up enjoying beatboxers will appreciate, Teasley adds some ethereal sounds to the mix with a microphone.
Since what Teasley calls “the COVID craziness” kicked in this spring and kept countless musicians at home, “I’ve become an avid exerciser, and I’ve become a big fan of cooking,” he said. He also has learned to recognize that despite the chaos caused by quarantining and cancellations, new virtual outlets can “open a dialogue” with a wider audience. Many of the leaps forward made during the time of isolation, such as proficiency with Zoom and other virtual meeting apps, won’t be discarded once live performances and in-person collaboration resume on a larger scale.
“This method of virtual outreach, we’ll call it, will go forward. It won’t go backward,” Teasley said. “There’s no limitation on the audience you can reach.”
That doesn’t mean he’s minimizing the suffering caused by COVID.
“The pandemic is a tragedy, but this is our reality,” Teasley said. “You can fold, or you can check out, or you can say, ‘What kind of opportunity is this providing me that I didn’t have before?’ I’m creating music I haven’t had before, and it’s empowering.
“I don’t know what the end game is, but musicians taking ownership of their performances is going to be the new paradigm. It’s a fascinating time, because you know you are on the cusp of something new and innovative.”
To maintain proper social distancing, only 100 tickets will be available for each performance. Tickets for “Drumming Through Cultures & Time” will be $12; students and seniors pay $10. Tickets for “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” are $8 and $6, respectively.
Buying tickets online in advance is recommended, so go to pvcc.edu/performingarts or call the PVCC box office at (434) 961-5376. The PVCC cashier’s office also will have tickets available during regular business hours. If any remain, they’ll be sold at the door. And remember to bring your mask.
An archive video of each performance can be accessed the week after the shows at pvcc.edu/performingarts for $4 each. Get details by emailing boxoffice@pvcc.edu or dialing (434) 961-5376.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com
