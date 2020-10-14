A world of percussion influences shapes concert and silent film's live accompaniment

“One, there’s some action and stuff that I really want to capture,” he said. “Then there’s the emotive vibe.

“Then there’s the visuals — the artistry of the set design and the visual component of that. I’m also influenced by just the look of the film.”

Teasley also provides live accompaniments for “Nosferatu,” Metropolis” and “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” a 1926 film he accompanied on a previous visit to Charlottesville.

During the heyday of silent films, many screenings were accompanied by pianists, organists, string ensembles or even orchestras to create sonic textures to heighten audiences’ enjoyment. Thanks to today’s electronic capabilities, “I can create a virtual ensemble,” Teasley said.

“One thing I do that’s a little different is I’m combining a lot of ancient instruments,” Teasley said. “I also have some electronics. There are some textures I add to it to keep it interesting.”

Keep an ear out for some creative flourishes, such as a vintage OperaSonic, a bowed instrument with a tinkling sound you might recognize from 1950s science fiction flicks. And in a move that anyone who grew up enjoying beatboxers will appreciate, Teasley adds some ethereal sounds to the mix with a microphone.