A week in the life: Try something entertaining each day

Now that local schools are back in session, University of Virginia students have arrived in town and all kinds of autumn initiatives are gearing up at work, daily life is getting busier. But if you keep your nose on the grindstone too long, you’ll come away without a nose.

That’s why it’s important to make some late-summer resolutions this year. One of them could be keeping an extra container of milk in the fridge to keep up with extra cereal demand, or to be sure to keep an extra box of pens handy just in case more than one pen dies during an important assignment. (I learned that one the hard way years ago while two pens went dry during a phone interview and I had to take my final notes with an eyebrow pencil.)

I recommend making another resolution: Find something every day to stir your imagination, to keep your creative energies stoked, to replace noise with nice. It’s easy to forget in the crush of responsibilities that you need to schedule time to feed your soul.

We’re blessed here in Central Virginia to be surrounded by creative people who want to entertain us and challenge us with art and words and make us think, so keeping this mid-year resolution is going to be much easier than expected. Take a typical week in the life here in Charlottesville — even during the traditional catch-your-breath stretch between the start of school and Labor Day — and you’ll find plenty of resources for personal restoration.

Here are just a few suggestions to get you started. You’re welcome.

ThursdayIf you simply can’t wait for the weekend, here’s a way to watch the sun set on the non-Friday portion of the week’s festivities. Head to Carter Mountain Orchard for the Thursday Evening Sunset Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday to sip some wine, chill to some tunes and watch the day’s worries slip below the horizon.

Local Vocals will be handling the music; all you have to do is relax. I’m not sure which wine is best with apple cider doughnuts, but the folks there know their apples and can make tasty recommendations. If you want something more like dinner, Vision BBQ and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen (no relation) food trucks will be there.

Admission is $10. Get the particulars at chilesfamilyorchards.com or call (434) 977-1833.

FridayIf you’re new to Charlottesville, start keeping a comfortable pair of shoes in your trunk or backpack on Fridays during the spring and summer months so you won’t have an excuse to pass up Fridays After Five, a series of free outdoor concerts at Ting Pavilion, just east of the Downtown Mall.

This week’s musical lineup is Boxed Lunch and Root Cellar Remedy. Take a little time between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. to mingle, meet your friends and let your mind switch comfortably to weekend mode.

Learn more at tingpavilion.com or dial (877) 272-8849.

Saturday If you’re itching to try something new, WTJU 91.1 FM and the Ix Art Park Foundation have teamed up to present the inaugural Cville Puzzle Hunt from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Here’s your chance to team up with your date, your friends or your kids to take on some challenges that’ll require some escape room-style teamwork and creative thinking.

The event is designed by Greg Ochsenschlager and Emily Patterson for groups of three to six, and the action starts and ends at Ix Art Park. (If you remember The Washington Post’s Post Hunt happenings in D.C., it’s a similar vibe.)

Be at Ix Art Park in time to get your first clue at 1 p.m. Solving the puzzles will take you and your team to a variety of downtown locations. Along the way, you’re likely to learn more about your teammates, and about your town. And after the event’s End Game, you’ll want to stick around for the Ix Flix screening of “Clueless” and see how many lines you can recite from memory, to the consternation of your companions.

It’s free, but you need to register ahead of time at cvillepuzzlehunt.com.

SundayCentral Virginia is blessed with wineries, breweries and cideries that won’t pour you a glass and leave you standing around wondering what to do next. Sunday is the last chance to try Yoga in the Orchard with Joanna Hughes at Albemarle CiderWorks, so bring your mat. The fun starts at 9:45 a.m., and if weather permits, you’ll be outdoors

The yoga flows will be suitable for a wide variety of ages and experience levels.

Tickets are $10; the $15 premium ticket comes with a glass of cider. Purchase them at the door or online at albemarleciderworks.com, where you’ll learn more about Cider-Sangria Sundays and other tempting events.

MondayNeed a good laugh right about now? Feel like providing some laughs for others? A Monday evening tradition at The Southern Café and Music Hall has you covered.

Chris Alan is your host for L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic, which gets going at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and if you’re hoping to try your luck at keeping the audience in stitches, sign up at 7:30 for your moment at the mic.

It’s free, and it’ll help put Monday in your rear-view mirror. Learn more at thesoutherncville.com or dial (434) 977-5590.

TuesdayHiss Golden Messenger is coming back to town for a show at the Jefferson Theater. Listen for music from two albums released in 2021, “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Quietly Blowing It.”

Founded in 2007 by songwriter M.C. Taylor, the Grammy Award-nominated Durham, North Carolina-based outfit covers a lot of enriching musical ground, including folk, alt-country dub, country soul and rock. That means you can’t use “my friends aren’t into country” or “that’s not my style of music” as an excuse to hold the couch down. There will be something in the mix for everyone.

Tickets are $25; they’re $22.50 in advance. The show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets and details, go to jeffersontheater.com or dial (800) 594-8499.

WednesdayIf you’ve never visited New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall, make a quiet midweek evening one for the books. Staff members have recommendations to share if you’d like some fresh ideas. That nightstand stack isn’t going to get any taller by itself, after all.

And if you’d like to get a taste of the city’s thriving scene for writers and readers, make plans to come back the next evening for the MFA Reading Series, in which UVa MFA Creative Writing Program students will share what they’ve been working on; it starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

Browse the calendar of events at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Then take a stroll down the Downtown Mall to C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery, which features original works by local and state artists in all kinds of media, from jewelry to paintings to pottery to sculpture to scarves. If feeding your soul is what you’re after, there’s always an actual artist on duty who can answer questions about the pieces that appeal to you.

You’ll want to return for the First Fridays reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, which is another fun tradition in town. Go to cvillearts.org or dial (434) 972-9500 to find out more.