A pair of Virginians provides support for Grammy-winning Kurt Elling

Kurt Elling admits that from the outside, his collaboration with members of Butcher Brown might seem like a stretch. The Grammy-winning Chicago jazz vocalist, though, has been amassing a batch of skills and techniques during the past 25 years that seemed appropriate to dispatch alongside his younger Richmond cohort.
“SuperBlue,” the vocalist’s second release on the Edition label, largely was set to tape at the Richmond home of multi-instrumentalist Devonne Harris, whose living room doubles as a production studio. And while Elling made his contributions remotely because of the pandemic, the appearance of another collaborator counted as a significant moment in Harris’ career.
“I feel like it’s been an affirmation,” said Harris about guitarist Charlie Hunter coming to record at his home. “Maybe I am doing something right to have people come by and use the spot like that.”
In addition to releasing music with Corey Fonville, who plays drums across “SuperBlue,” in Butcher Brown, Harris has nurtured a career as a producer and tracked a wealth of his own music in his living room during the past decade. The sort of cross-pollination Harris has cultivated in his various endeavors finds an antecedent in the late-’90s neo-soul movement. And Hunter, an inventive and distinctly groove-oriented player, contributed to one of the genre’s integral recordings.
“The thing that drew me to Charlie, too, was his work on D’Angelo’s ‘Voodoo,’” Harris said about a 2000 crossover soul and hip-hop recording that, in addition to Hunter, counted contributions from late trumpeter Roy Hargove and a cast of rap-world luminaries. “That was, for me, the connecting thread [for ‘SuperBlue’]; somebody who knows more about contemporary hip-hopish, R&B-ish music. The album’s rooted in jazz, but there’s still something that could get picked up by a newer generation.”
With a groove-based aesthetic established among the trio — who’d alternatively jam for 10 minutes and forward recordings along to Elling or work to translate interpretations of Carla Bley’s writing and the Freddie Hubbard title track into a beat-centric world — the vocalist waded into his own influences to meet the band on some new terrain.
“I’m listening to what’s new, I’m listening to old recordings to see what I didn’t take notice of. Trying to upgrade the live performance. What’s missing that I can lay on people that I’ve forgotten about?” Elling said from Chicago. “I’ve got a stack of books here, I’ve got a pile of records. I’ve got the obvious online resources. Sometimes, the most creative thing you can do is juxtapose two things that have not come into contact creatively before. That’s been a huge part of my ongoing task as a writer or producer: Have stuff collide with each other.”
The veteran drew on not just a deep well of knowledge around jazz, but also poetry and pop music, setting already existing lyrics to the music on “SuperBlue,” as well as concocting new writing for the project.
“As I’ve gone down the road, whether it’s been with Danilo [Pérez] or it’s been with Branford [Marsalis] or Ernie Watts or Bob Mintzer, somebody has an idea of what could happen, and it’s a dream. It’s a possibility,” he continued. “If it’s a strong enough idea and you trust the person you’re working with, then you’re like, ‘Let’s follow up that idea.’ … Then you’re in the soup together.”
The soup on “SuperBlue” is spiced with “Sassy,” a funky paean to vocalist Sarah Vaughn that finds Elling edging into spoken-word sections at times (he revisits the approach on “Circus”); the low-key “Where to Find It” juxtaposes a meditative composition by Wayne Shorter and the writing of poet Chase Twichell. Drafting on the literary world continues with “Dharma Bums,” its original lyric twisting around ideas drawn from the Beat Generation — touching on travel, brains and brawn, and galactic spirituality.
Each tune offers listeners a glimpse of what Elling laid out on his early-2000s Blue Note dates, but there’s still Hunter’s insistent bass and melodic lines, colored in by Harris’ tasteful chording. Fonville’s relatively reserved throughout, contrasting with his tenure in trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah’s frenetic ensemble. But, as Harris figured, the band here is working to lay a foundation for Elling.
With a few live shows already behind the ensemble, including a Richmond gig, as well as a run at London’s Ronnie Scott’s, the newly formed quartet already has discussed some tunes that might be intriguing to work over during subsequent recording summits. As always, though, there’s an equilibrium to maintain: individual projects, other ensemble work and the domestic demands of life beyond music.
Elling, despite the difficulty of the past two years, sounds a final poetic note, not just about the “SuperBlue” ensemble, but about working together to create something new, unique and radically enduring: “We’re all trying to play to the moment. We’re all trying to play to the future.”