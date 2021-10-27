A pair of Virginians provides support for Grammy-winning Kurt Elling

“The thing that drew me to Charlie, too, was his work on D’Angelo’s ‘Voodoo,’” Harris said about a 2000 crossover soul and hip-hop recording that, in addition to Hunter, counted contributions from late trumpeter Roy Hargove and a cast of rap-world luminaries. “That was, for me, the connecting thread [for ‘SuperBlue’]; somebody who knows more about contemporary hip-hopish, R&B-ish music. The album’s rooted in jazz, but there’s still something that could get picked up by a newer generation.”

With a groove-based aesthetic established among the trio — who’d alternatively jam for 10 minutes and forward recordings along to Elling or work to translate interpretations of Carla Bley’s writing and the Freddie Hubbard title track into a beat-centric world — the vocalist waded into his own influences to meet the band on some new terrain.