Charlottesville officials preparing for unprecedented election

With November fast approaching, Charlottesville officials are gearing up for an election like no other.

The coronavirus pandemic has radically changed how ballots will be cast this year, with much of the focus on mail-in ballots rather than in-person voting.

Also contributing to the large number of absentee voting requests are doubts among some of the U.S. Postal Service's ability to deliver the ballots on time, as well as new state laws that make non-traditional voting easier.

“There are so many unknowns at this time, which makes preparing for the election especially challenging,” Registrar Melissa Morton said.

As of Friday, the city registrar’s office had processed more than 4,600 requests for mail ballots with about 2,000 applications waiting for processing.

For the June primary, officials sent out more than 4,800 mail ballots, more than double the 2016 presidential election.

Morton said the city has more than tripled its pace of mail-in ballots since the primary and expects to receive as many as 15,000 mail ballot requests.

On top of the mail-in ballots, the city is expecting 14,000 people to vote in person, either early or at the polls on Nov. 3.