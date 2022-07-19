 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial

  • 0
Abortion Emergency Contraception

St. Luke’s Health Kansas City briefly stopped providing emergency contraception over concerns that the state’s abortion ban could put doctors at risk of criminal charges.

 Jose Luis Magana, AP Photo

The French company that has asked for permission to sell birth control pills over the counter in the United States says that the timing of its request to the Food and Drug Administration, coming soon after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, is coincidental. That might be, but the court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion makes more urgent than ever the imperative of easily accessible birth control. As with any drug, the FDA must follow the science. But if over-the-counter birth control makes sense—and for years it has worked safely in other countries—the agency should approve it as soon as possible.

Paris-based HRA Pharma announced last week that it has applied to the FDA for approval to switch Opill, a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive licensed for prescription use in 1973 for over-the-counter use. If approved, it would be the first time Americans would have access to oral contraceptives without the need to obtain a prescription from a health professional. Another pill manufacturer, Cadence Health, has been discussing with the FDA switching its progesterone-estrogen combination to over-the-counter sales in hopes of also submitting an application.

People are also reading…

About half of all pregnancies in the United States are unintended, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The requirement for a prescription can create barriers for women who don’t have easy access to a health-care provider because of cost, lack of transportation or child care, and privacy and confidentiality concerns. Making the pill available without a prescription could be particularly helpful to women in rural, poor and marginalized communities.

Oral contraceptives have been safely used by millions of women in the United States for six decades. They are available over the counter in more than 100 countries, and clinical trials have shown them to be safe and reliable. The chief health risk—blood clots in veins—is rare, occurring in less than 1 in every 1,000 pill takers per year. Major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have voiced their support for making birth control pills available without prescription.

Birth control is certainly no substitute for access to abortion care, but it is key to people making choices about their bodies, and can help in preventing unintended pregnancies and thereby reducing abortions. There should be timely review of this request, as House Democrats urged in a letter to the FDA sent even before the court’s misguided ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. And if the application passes scientific muster, we hope the FDA doesn’t repeat the mistake it made in its approval of over-the-counter use of the emergency contraception pill, Plan B, when it imposed age limits.

Another issue will be affordability. A spokesperson for HRA Pharma promised the company would make Opill “very affordable for consumers”—though it is unclear what that would mean. Insurance companies are now required under the Affordable Care Act to cover the expense of prescription contraceptives, and a bill before Congress would require insurance companies to cover the cost of over-the-counter pills as well. With states rushing to cut off access to abortion, and birth control looming as a potential battleground in the war over reproductive rights, it is important that the FDA make this matter a priority.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

FIJI, Kappa Alpha kicked off UVa Grounds

Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.

“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert