Election workers are under attack. They must be protected.

The following editorial appears in The Washington Post:

"Hunt him down." "I think we should end your bloodline." Those were some of the disturbing messages directed at a Texas election official after the 2020 vote. As threats against his staff and family increased, his home address was leaked, and he was forced to call in law enforcement. Election administrators in Arizona and Florida have also been bombarded with intimidating calls and messages, according to a new House Oversight Committee report on election misinformation.

The report found that coordinated disinformation campaigns have roiled election offices and frightened employees. On top of the harassment - which often followed public attacks by right-wing personalities - election officials have had to respond to baseless public records requests and complaints, distracting from their regular responsibilities.

It should be no surprise, then, that many administrators are considering leaving their posts. In Gillespie County, Texas, the entire elections office resigned last week, citing harassment and stalking. Earlier this year, the Brennan Center for Justice polled nearly 600 local election officials and found that 20% were unlikely to continue through 2024. More than 1 in 4 said they feared being assaulted on the job, and 1 in 6 had experienced threats firsthand.

Poll workers, too, are choosing not to volunteer. Vet the Vote, a campaign to recruit veterans to work at polling places, estimated that 130,000 had stopped serving over the past three midterms.

The country needs principled people to administer elections. Instead, they are increasingly being driven away by election denialism and fearmongering, leaving a vacuum for conspiracy theorists and cynical operatives to fill.

At the federal level, a companion bill to the Electoral Count Reform Act would increase penalties for threats to election workers. This is well-intentioned, but it would only apply to the most egregious cases: The Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force announced that it had looked into 1,000 "hostile or harassing" contacts against election officials in the past year, yet just 11% "met the threshold for a federal criminal investigation."

More needs to be done. State lawmakers should boost funding for physical and cybersecurity infrastructure in election offices and protect officials' private information online. Some states, notably Colorado, have already taken some of these steps. Legislators should also support local offices in voter outreach, especially to counter election disinformation. Meanwhile, the Justice Department should redouble its efforts to identify and take action against those who threaten administrators and poll workers.

Yet these measures would address the symptoms of the problem rather than its roots. As long as Republicans spread lies about the integrity of the voting system, election workers will continue to be targeted. It is not too late for GOP leadership to denounce the misinformation around elections - and bolster confidence in the officials who organize them.

For decades, election workers were quietly integral to the functioning of our democracy. Now they are on the front lines of the battle to uphold it. Many have performed valiantly under sustained, unwarranted pressure. But they should not have to risk their security and well-being to simply do their jobs.