Editorial:

Last week, the White House said the "the vast, vast majority" of Ukrainian refugees who have fled Vladimir Putin's scorched-earth assault prefer to remain in Europe. Yet, U.S. officials also reported that they were overwhelmed by Ukrainians desperate to get to the United States.

Both things are surely true. Now, as the flight of refugee numbers attains head-spinning proportions - more than 3.5 million so far, mainly women and children - the United States has agreed to shoulder part of a crushing burden.

On Thursday, the White House announced a plan to resettle as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. Officials said the Biden administration will also accelerate the reunification of Ukrainians with relatives in the United States. The move is in keeping with U.S. leadership in NATO and with its traditional role as a haven for displaced people in humanitarian crises.

The scale of the current refugee crisis in Eastern Europe is difficult to fathom. In less than a month, more refugees have fled Ukraine than were sent into exile by the upheavals in Afghanistan, South Sudan or Myanmar. In this century, only the civil war in Syria has forced more people from their homeland.

The main receiving countries are reeling. Chief among them is Poland, to which some 2 million refugees, half of them children, have fled. In the capital city of Warsaw, roughly the size of Phoenix, schools are enrolling about 1,000 Ukrainian refugees as students each day, a staggering influx. Medical care and food supplies are strained. Romania, Hungary and Moldova are under similar pressure.

Poland, Hungary and Romania are members of NATO, whose de facto leader is the United States. Moldova recently elected a staunchly pro-Western government. These countries need Washington's help, now, to relieve at least some of the pressure.