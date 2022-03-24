Editorial: Youngkin's policy victimized disabled kids

Imagine having to sue your governor to force him to do what a 30-year-old federal law required him to do to protect your disabled child. This is what Albemarle residents Dr. Elizabeth Lyons and her husband Chris Seaman faced as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin raced to outlaw COVID-19 mask mandates in public schools. Damn the consequences, the Republican presidential wannabe needed to feed his anti-masking, anti-vaccination political base quickly after his election in November 2021. So he made his very first executive action an optional masking order for all public schools. In doing so, he placed immunocompromised kids at risk of getting sick and possibly dying if they went to class.

Blithely ignoring the Americans with Disabilities Act, Youngkin turned to his Republican colleagues in the General Assembly who quick-stepped the optional masking order through the General Assembly and turned it into law with the help of a few Democratic defectors. As Seaman correctly observed to The Daily Progress: "This was not the product of a deliberative process. It is not the way public health law should be made." C

Thankfully, U.S. District Judge Norman Moon has ruled that Lyons, Seamam and 10 other plaintiffs may request that their disabled children's schools provide the "reasonable accommodations" to which they are legally entitled. This is what federal law said from the get-go. But the governor's gotta-feed-my-political-base approach did not allow for it.

Under the executive order and subsequent law, "we can't work with teachers, principals and th school board the way we're used to doing," Lyons explained to The Daily Progress.

What Lyons and Seaman need for their child, a third grader battling leukemia and recovering from a bone marrow transplant, likely will involve making other students in class wear masks. Seaman and Lyons are still mulling what accommodations they will ask for at Brownsville Elementary School in Albemarle, but it could involve a request that all other students in their child's class be masked. They said what they ask for will be decided in consultation with their child's doctor.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Albemarle School Board said the school system was still studying Moon's order.

Cases where parents and school systems cannot agree on accommodations can be appealed to federal court. Under Moon's order, each child's specific circumstances determine what is reasonable, said Colleen Miller, executive director of the disAbility Law Center of Virginia. But Miller also thinks Moon's order can be applied to other disabled children, not just those whose parents sued Younkin. "We think this is a strong opinion," she said.

The Daily Progress hopes it sets a precedent in a couple of ways. First, it should reinforce the principle that, to the extent possible, people with disabilities deserve the same opportunity to succeed as those without disabilities. That means recognizing that rules which force them out of classrooms are not just illegal, but morally wrong.