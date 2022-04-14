Editorial: Youngkin veto puts providers over patients

Medical debt is a leading cause of bankruptcy, if not THE leading cause. So Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent vetoes of a pair of laws aimed helping patients strapped by medical bills defies understanding.

One of the laws the Republican governor struck down placed a statute of limitations of three years on lawsuits to collect unpaid health care bills. Democratic Del. Nadarius Clark sponsored the bill. But the Republican-run House voted for it twice, passing it initially 88-11 and later voting 87-9 to approve it with the addition of an amendment added by the Democratic-run Senate, which voted 40-0.

This kind of cooperation and those kinds of margins demonstrate bipartisan government at its best. Legislators worked their way through a series of discussions and reviews to arrive at a consensus.

The vote for the second medical debt collection bill Youngkin vetoed was closer but still bipartisan. Offered by Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds, who represents parts of the Charlottesville-Albemarle region, the law prohibited health care providers from collecting medical debts from crime victims as try to qualify for payments from the state's Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund.

That law passed the Senate 24-15. An amended version passed the House 91-7 and came back to the Senate which passed it 27-12 and then 22-17 on reconsideration.

Regardless of the margins, no humanitarian or political rationale exists for favoring debt collectors over the sick or injured. Anyone who is worried about the financial ruin of "non-profit" hospitals should check their publicly available tax returns. These "non-profits" are usually sitting on piles of cash. For-profit hospitals, sometimes owned by physicians suffer no pain either.

You hear providers complain about inadequate Medicare reimbursement rates, but there is not a medical device maker out there who doesn't want their product covered by Medicare.

As we were once told by an unusually candid hospital administrator, the reason the U.S. health care system costs patients so much and so strongly resists change is because everyone in charge, from hospital administrators to physicians to health insurers makes so much money. Or, as he so honestly put it, "everybody has a finger in the pie and doesn't want to pull it out,