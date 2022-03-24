Editorial: Youngkin forced forced kids' parents to sue

Imagine having to sue your governor to force him to do what a 30-year-old federal law required him to do. This is what Albemarle County residents Dr. Elizabeth Lyons and her husband Chris Seaman faced as they tried to protect their child with disabilities. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's race to outlaw COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates in public schools left them no choice but legal action.

Youngkin, the Republican presidential wannabe, needed to feed his anti-masking, anti-vaccination political base quickly after his election in November 2021. So after inauguration, he made his first executive action an optional masking order for all public schools. In doing so, he placed Lyons' and Seaman's immunocompromised child - and many others - at risk of getting sick and possibly dying if they went to class.

Blithely ignoring the Americans with Disabilities Act, Youngkin turned to his Republican colleagues in the General Assembly who quick-stepped the optional masking order through the General Assembly and turned it into law in a matter of days with the help of a few Democratic defectors. As Seaman correctly observed to The Daily Progress: "This was not the product of a deliberative process. It is not the way public health law should be made."

Thankfully, U.S. District Judge Norman Moon ruled March 23 that Lyons, Seaman and 10 other plaintiffs may request that their disabled children's schools provide the "reasonable accommodations" to which they are legally entitled. This is what federal law said from the get-go. But the governor's gotta-feed-my-political-base approach did not allow for it.

Under the executive order and subsequent law, "we can't work with teachers, principals and the school board the way we're used to doing," Lyons explained to The Daily Progress.

Lyons and Seaman need accommodations for their child, a third grader battling leukemia and recovering from a bone marrow transplant. It likely will involve making other students in the child's class wear masks. Seaman and Lyons are mulling what accommodations they will ask for at Brownsville Elementary School in Albemarle. What they request will be decided in consultation with their child's doctor.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Albemarle School Board said the school system was still studying Moon's order.

Cases where parents and school systems cannot agree on accommodations can be appealed to federal court. Under Moon's order, each child's specific circumstances determine what is reasonable, said Colleen Miller, executive director of the disAbility Law Center of Virginia. But Miller also thinks Moon's order can be applied to other children with disabilities, not just those whose parents sued Youngkin. "We think this is a strong opinion," she said.

Virginians are best served if Moon's order sets a precedent.

First, it should reinforce the principle that, to the extent possible, people with disabilities deserve the same opportunities to succeed as those without disabilities. That means recognizing that executive orders and legislation which force children with disabilities out of classrooms are not just illegal, but morally wrong. Such a nonjudicial standard can push parents and school systems to negotiate reasonable accommodations in good faith.

We hope such compassion exists in communities ruled by anti-masking and anti-vaccination sentiments. Judging from the rude, disruptive, bullying behavior before school boards in some of those places, we worry about the culture war cry of "personal freedom." These encounters have included threats pf violence. Remember the woman from Page County? She told the board of education that if it tried to force her child to wear a mask, she would bring guns to school to make sure her daughter did not have to cover her face.

The anger of this woman and too many other citizens seems to preclude thinking about the consequences their individual choices to refuse vaccination or wear masks might have on neighbors in special circumstances. This is who Glenn Youngkin felt he needed to satisfy by ending mask and vaccine mandates while ignoring the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"To have to sue the governor to enforce the law was really frustrating," Lyons said.

It never should have been necessary.