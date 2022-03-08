Editorial: Warner plans to keep heat on post office

Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner promises to turn up the heat on Charlottesville-Albemarle postal officials to make sure they deal with delivery problems. In a news conference Tuesday, Warner explained that a postal service reform bill in Congress will provide resources to improve mail distribution. But reforms will take time to implement, the senator said.

Meanwhile, Warner pledged to keep coming back to Charlottesville to keep "feet to the fire" in an attempt to ensure timely deliveries of mail. Area residents have complained for months about long delays in receiving letters and parcels that they felt should have arrived days or even weeks sooner than they did. This can cause bill payments to be late or important documents to miss deadlines. We welcome Warner's attention and commitment to relieving a logical headache that runs second only to resolving complicated problems at the Department of Motor Vehicles.