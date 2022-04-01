 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Editorial: UnitedHealth tries to big foot little drugstores

UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest heath insurance company, has a rich history of placing profits before people. Now the massive Minnesota-based company want to use its size and wealth to stick it to hundreds of mom-and-pop drugstores that claim the mega-business has shorted them on payments. United filed 200 individual cases for arbitration of a common claim, according to Bloomberg. The tactic means to head off a united action against the United Optum RX pharmacy benefits management division.
 
As a group, the small pharmacies claim Optum has underpaid them by more than $100 million. UnitedHealth, the parent company, knows it can push small pharmacies around financially one by one in arbitration a lot easier than it can against a collective sharing resources and knowledge. 
 
Making small businesses face off by themselves against the giant corporation explains why Americans should not only consider United cynical, but also ruthless.

  

