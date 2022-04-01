Editorial: UnitedHealth tries to big foot little drugstores

UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest heath insurance company, has a rich history of placing profits before people. Now the massive Minnesota-based company want to use its size and wealth to stick it to hundreds of mom-and-pop drugstores that claim the mega-business has shorted them on payments. United filed 200 individual cases for arbitration of a common claim, according to Bloomberg. The tactic means to head off a united action against the United Optum RX pharmacy benefits management division.
As a group, the small pharmacies claim Optum has underpaid them by more than $100 million. UnitedHealth, the parent company, knows it can push small pharmacies around financially one by one in arbitration a lot easier than it can against a collective sharing resources and knowledge.
Making small businesses face off by themselves against the giant corporation explains why Americans should not only consider United cynical, but also ruthless.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!