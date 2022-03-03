Editorial: To move ahead we often need to look behind

The small ceremony held last Thursday in downtown Charlottesville recalled the slave auctions once held in that part of the city and other places. In a time when Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin purges what he calls "divisive concepts" involving race from public schools, the observance showed why he and other Republicans are on the wrong side of history and education. The Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance, a group whose relatives were enslaved, struck the right balance of beauty and brutality that provoked both respect and regret.

The event took place on March 3, the date Union troops entered Charlottesville in 1865, confirming the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery. It included a powerful speech by alliance president Myra Anderson, who is descended from people enslaved by Thomas Jefferson at Monticello. A soloist sang the spiritual "Oh Freedom." Others participants read the names of enslaved relatives, followed by a group blessing using an African saying. It was all quite moving and comfortable.

But then, a young Black man stepped to the microphone and read from a narrative of a slave auction written by someone who had been sold as chattel. The descriptions of a grown man of 40 being referred to as a "boy" and people of all ages and genders referred to with the N-word. Struck the conscience like an overseer's lash. The order for those being sold to bare their flesh so buyers could see that they were like compliant animals who bore no scars for resisting their fate stuck in the throat of listeners. .

The auctioneer in this recounting of inhuman savagery is White. So are the buyers of human beings at a few hundred dollars a pop. Is this what Youngkin and his ilk so fear that they would deny students exposure to it? Must this reality be supressed and its legacy removed from the record like pages torn from a history book and thrown in a fire?

otry ostso its legacy from Is this klk fear hThesavage slave trader in these Are These Weany oneveryone of every gener referred to It made us wonderThis was vaand moving le and . z of from lists of relatives Relatives of A list of aul The slaves the ///// y In an area still torn apart by White supremacists marching with tiki torches and the removal of Confederate statues both feeling of jnd /Char