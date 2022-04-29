Editorial: Time for Montpelier to add to its board and share power

The latest list of 20 candidates the Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC) recommended for membership on the the Montpelier Foundation Board is a Who's Who list of scholars and professionals versed in history, law and culture. The current board needs to vet them and name nine of them to its available directorships as soon as possible. That is the foundation's best chance to salvage its reputation.

The ugly battle over how much say descendants of those enslaved at President James Madison's plantation would get in telling its story has festered like a boil on the body of what had been a national model for historical interpretation of America's slave-holding founding fathers.

Accepting the descendant committee's recommendations is a first step in regaining credibility for Montpelier. The last time the committee offered 40 potential board members, the White-majority board said it could not find one it found acceptable, according to descendants committee chair James French.

, would not agree to a single The second step will be to rehire the staff that bucked the board when it reneged on a clear promise to let the descendants committee name half the board opportunity for Montpto salvage last chance to salvcpothe e ts get as many as possible on the boardthem on , It Thin that presented the Mon