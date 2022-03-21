Editorial: Speak up to punish shooters

If you know something, say something. This must be the reaction of area residents who possess any shred of information about a gun fight that wounded two people near the Fry's Spring Beach Club in Charlottesville around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police recovered over 100 cartridge casings at the scene of what ranks as an intolerable crime. A few shots, maybe even a dozen, indicates a targeted attack. More than 100 shots signals a gun battle fought with high-powered weapons wielded by people so irresponsible they don't care who they kill or wound.

None of us is safe from them until police get them off the streets. So speak up.

Charlottesville police were scheduled to meet Monday night with people from Fry's Spring club. Subsequent meetings are reportedly set with people living in the surrounding neighborhood and representatives of Peace in the Streets, a nonprofit group that intervenes to stop gang violence, especially gunplay, before it happens.

Police mistakenly said Saturday night's beach club get together was sponsored by Peace in the Streets, but later issued an apology. Police explained that the event was private. Peace in the Streets was slated to benefit from fundraising conducted there and that the group had filed an application with the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board for the gathering.

Gathering facts in the case remains critical. This is where the community must contribute its collective knowledge to have any chance of short circuiting the kind of deadly behavior embodied in wanton shootouts. If any doubt still existed about the stakes in the crazed violence of gun-toting fools, folks need only look back to a tragedy in Norfolk literally 24 hours before the Charlottesville insanity. Two people got caught in the crossfire of angry rivals outside a Granby Street nightclub around 2 in the morning Saturday. Both of them died. One was Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, out for a night with her best friend. Jenkins, a promising young journalist, had just recently moved out of her parents' home in Virginia Beach and into her first apartment. She was 25.

There but for the grace of fate go we.