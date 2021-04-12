Editorial: Solution to violence is everyone's responsibility

Our hearts are heavy with sorrow that Charlottesville is suffering a surge of violence.
Unfortunately, this is part of a nationwide trend.
Over the Easter weekend — a time that especially should have been holy and peaceful — police responded to more than two dozen disorders and eight complaints involving gunfire.
A man was wounded by shots in one of those incidents, and a dog was killed in a car. A sleeping child was narrowly missed.
Another of the disorders was a fight involving some 20 people, several of whom were injured.
More gunfire was heard the previous weekend: On March 26 and 27, police responded to three calls at three locations. No one was hurt, but several cars and occupied apartments were hit.
And in January, a fight broke out between motorists on Emmet Street near Hydraulic Road. That fight erupted into gunfire, leaving one man injured.
At the time of the late March incidents, police Chief RaShall Brackney said, “The rise in gun violence must be condemned by every member of our community. It is not enough to hope, pray or be thankful that no one has been injured or killed. It must stop.”
It didn’t stop — as the violence over the Easter holiday attested.
And although (as of this writing), no one has been killed in the recent gunfire, that wasn’t the case late last year. Six shootings from October to January left four people dead — including two killings described as ambush-style attacks.
Charlottesville isn’t the only place experiencing a surge in violence.
Atlanta in 2020 saw murders rise by nearly 60%; Chicago, more than 50%; New York, nearly 40%; Los Angeles, 30%; Washington, 20%.
Towns and small cities also are seeing spikes.
Mental health experts and others attribute the violence to the country’s recent social unrest and to the global COVID pandemic, the latter having imposed both financial and psychological hardships. By itself, either of these crises would have caused mental and emotional harm; together, they were lethal.
And both contributed not only to the stresses felt by citizens — and acted out by those committing violence; they also affected those on the other side of the equation — police, mental health providers, social services programs. Officials note, for instance, that COVID forced some anti-violence programs to close temporarily. At the same, the proper role of police was part of 2020’s social unrest; the resulting uncertainty about police functions and the worsening distrust between police and citizens, especially Black and brown communities, surely contributed to the social breakdown exemplified by violence.
Meanwhile, however, it’s worth noting that suicides declined in 2020, disproving predictions.
Another piece of (relatively) good news is that, even with the recent increase, violence still is not a prevalent as it was in the 1980s and ’90s, or during the mid-’60s.
But acknowledging that things could be worse is not to imply that the current round of violence is tolerable. It isn’t. It mustn’t be.
“…It is only a matter of time before there is additional loss of life,” said Chief RaShall Brackney following the Easter violence. She called on the community’s help in dealing with the crisis.
“We are willing to partner with nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups, and our neighborhood leaders to address this problem,” she said. “The community must bear some responsibility for this spike in violence and we call upon the community to work with us on solutions.”
Not all of the violence is coming from city residents. The suspects arrested in the Easter fight were from neighboring counties; those arrested in the apparent road rage incident were from Georgia. Nor have all the victims been city residents.
But in protecting itself, solutions do have to come from within Charlottesville. And the crisis is grave enough to warrant everyone’s cooperation toward that end — citizens, police, city leaders, service groups, faith organizations, everyone.