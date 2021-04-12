Editorial: Solution to violence is everyone's responsibility

Meanwhile, however, it’s worth noting that suicides declined in 2020, disproving predictions.

Another piece of (relatively) good news is that, even with the recent increase, violence still is not a prevalent as it was in the 1980s and ’90s, or during the mid-’60s.

But acknowledging that things could be worse is not to imply that the current round of violence is tolerable. It isn’t. It mustn’t be.

“…It is only a matter of time before there is additional loss of life,” said Chief RaShall Brackney following the Easter violence. She called on the community’s help in dealing with the crisis.

“We are willing to partner with nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups, and our neighborhood leaders to address this problem,” she said. “The community must bear some responsibility for this spike in violence and we call upon the community to work with us on solutions.”

Not all of the violence is coming from city residents. The suspects arrested in the Easter fight were from neighboring counties; those arrested in the apparent road rage incident were from Georgia. Nor have all the victims been city residents.

But in protecting itself, solutions do have to come from within Charlottesville. And the crisis is grave enough to warrant everyone’s cooperation toward that end — citizens, police, city leaders, service groups, faith organizations, everyone.