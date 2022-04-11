Editorial: School officials should pray for common sense

Montgomery County school officials won't let the girls' lacrosse team at Blacksburg High School wear warm-up tee shirts printed with the words "Pray for Peace. They say it violates a a policy that forbids the school system from endorsing political viewpoints.

Given this peculiar parsing of language, we offer this advice to Montgomery County school administrators:

Pray for common sense.

The reasoning that concludes the phrase "pray for peace" is a political position is as tortured as defending the real life torture the Russians now inflict on the people of Ukraine.

The Roanoke Times quoted Montgomery's interim superintendent defending the ban on the Pray for Peace warm-ups as follows:

“What is the peace from?” the Times quoted interim Superintendent Annie Whitaker. “A war. And a war is rooted in what? It’s a political war, from people who have differing views.”

We offer our own three-word phrase in reaction to this bizarre interpretation of politics: "Oh my God."

This phrase could also be used as the invocation that begins the prayer called for on the banned warm-up tee shirts. But an even stranger twist kinks this story. Parents of the lacrosse players asked for permission to change the phrase on the warm-ups. They proposed that they say "Play for Peace." Montgomery administrators turned them down. The county school board backed the administrators.

Again the Roanoke Times quoted Whittaker. “There isn’t really a reason within a sports team to be wearing school-issued uniforms that are promoting anything other than the sport," she reportedly said. "The purpose of that sport is to play that sport.”

We wonder here where sportsmanship fits into this analysis, not to mention adult role modeling. Apparently, one of the problems with the "Pray for Peace" tee shirts is that a school staff member bought and distributed them. Staff members apparently are not allowed to project their beliefs on students in such a concrete way. On the other hand, if a student individually chose to wear a "Pray for Peace" shirt to school, that would be an expression protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

Apparently

We do not consider Russian President Vladamir Putin's bombing and shelling unarmed civilians, including children, an ideological manifesto. We consider them war crimes. Everyone with a shred of humanity should be imploring their higher power, whoever or whatever they worship, to intercede so the butchery stops.

Meanwhile, the only way the term "political" applies to a debate over the phrase "pray for peace" is another phrase.

Political correctness.