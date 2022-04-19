Editorial: Plantation mentality now rules the day at Montpelier Foundation

Forty candidates. That's how many people the Montpelier Descendants Committee offered not long ago as prospective members of the Montpelier Foundation Board. Not a one was acceptable to board's white majority, descendants committee chair James French told The Daily Progress.

With the board's veto, a grand experiment in shared power between the White-dominated board and relatives of enslaved people who worked at James Madison's sprawling estate in Orange County exploded in anger and recrimination. Now that foundation president Roy Young has fired many of the staff who spoke out in favor keeping a promise to have descendants represented equally with other members of the board one thing is clear:

A modern day plantation mentality now rules at Montpelier. People of color have been put in their place. The board now has the ultimate say over who gets to be a member, despite its promise to share power with the descendants committee. The board calls it an "expansion" of the Montpelier descendants pool. Only the recent rejection of the 40 board candidates offered by the Montpelier Descendants Committee makes their end of the pool pretty shallow. And finally, staff sympathetic to the descendants' desire for equality in telling the story of Montpelier have been sacked and removed. The narrative rests with a White overseer.

Welcome to Tara.

It should be an interesting fund-raising season for Montpelier board chair Gene Hickok and Montpelier president Roy Young. Perhaps they can find a benefactor among the deep-pocketed folks who fund attacks on teaching about race in public schools.

Many important sources of support for Montpelier are aghast. This includes the National Trust for Historic Preservation which owns Montpellier and contracts with the Montpelier Foundation to run it. The National Trust had already criticized the board's changing it power sharing promise to ensure that only descendants it approved could sit on the board. That effectively neutered the descendants committee.

Before that, the trust hoped mediators from the University of Virginia could resolve differences between the board and the descendants committee that festered for months. The mediators withdrew shortly after the board appointed its own descendant member who opposed the existence of the descendants committee, according to French.

The staff purge may have been the coup de grace for The National Trust. It issued a statement Monday that represented a no-confidence vote in the board and the foundation's leadership.

"The National Trust has been working to achieve a resolution to the very public dispute between the Foundation and the Montpelier Descendants Committee," the statement said. "But these and other recent actions by the Foundation lead us to question whether a resolution is possible under the current leadership of the Foundation."

Board chair Eugene Hickok took over in 2020. He has a Ph.D. from UVa. He has taught political science at universities. Hickok also has research affiliations with two conservative think tanks, the Hoover Institute and the Heritage Foundation. A Republican, he served a deputy U.S. Secretary of Education under President George W. Bush from 2001-2005.He specialized in school accountability. But in 2007, the U.S. Department of Education announced that Hickok paid a fine of "$50,000 for continuing to hold bank stock that he was required to sell under conflict-of-interest rules" while in the Bush administration.

President and CEO Roy Young II, who also came in 2020, "most recently served as a business consultant to Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware and currently co-chairs the Historic House and Sites Network at The American Alliance of Museums. Prior to that, he was Vice President for Guest Experience at George Washington’s Mount Vernon."

Montpelier was rebuilt with a $10 million grant from Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein in 2014. Part of that money was to finance restoration of slave quarters and continue archaeological exploration where Madison's slaves lived.

