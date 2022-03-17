Editorial: Our discomfort is nothing compared Ukrainians' pain

This description written by two brave Associated Press reporters in the besieged Ukrainian city of Maripoul says it all:

"The bodies of children all lie here, dumped into this narrow trench hastily dug in the frozen earth of Mariupol to the constant drumbeat of shelling," Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka wrote.

"There's 18-month-old Kirill, whose shrapnel wound to the head proved too much for his little toddler's body. There's 16-year-old Iliya, whose legs were blown up in an explosion during a soccer game at a school field. There's the girl no older than six who wore the pajamas with cartoon unicorns and who was among the first of Mariupol's children to die from a Russian shell.

"They are stacked together with dozens of others in this mass grave on the outskirts of the city."

It is time to forget about $5 a gallon gas, expensive groceries and inflation and start worrying about humankind.

What Russian President Vladimir Putin presides over in Ukraine is now a mad man's slaughter. Late last week, Mariupol officials sought survivors among hundreds of civilians who had sought shelter in a theater blown up by a Russian airstrike.

International law as it involves war appears to be a mass of technicalities that talk their way around some of the most fundamental concepts of human decency.

The United Nations rules of engagement even distinguish between invading a country and how the invader conducts a war after doing so, University of Virginia law professor told The Daily Progress. "Everything Russia is doing is illegal as a war of aggression" which the UN forbids.

And Ukraine has the legal right to defend itself.

What neither side has the right to do, is target civilians, Stephan said. Doing so is clearly illegal and could be considered a war crime.

That's why the report by Chernov and Maloletka is so important. It offers eye witness evidence that the International Criminal Court may use to convict Putin. Still, that may not happen. If Putin did not respect Ukraine's sovereignty, there's no reason for him to respect the judgment or punishment of an international judiciary.

This brings us back to the reality on the ground in real time and the need for Americans to grasp its gravity not just for Ukraine, but for the world. If the Russians don't care about the bodies of Kirill, Iliya and the little girl in the unicorn pajamas, the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world are past the point of any solution that returns any of us to "normal."