Editorial: Now, governor backs slumlords over tenants

First, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed two new laws that protected medical patients from overly aggressive medical debt collectors. Now, we discover that he also vetoed a law that cracks down on slumlords.

If this is what is what the governor meant when he promised to protect businesses from onerous government regulation, he needs to reassess who is getting hurt.

The slumlord law in question made it easier for cities and counties to obtain court orders and fines against landlords who failed to fix problems in their properties after being warned to do so. It gave powers to localities for the first time to enforce the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. The law enjoyed the support of the Virginia Apartment and Management Association and Virginia Poverty Law Center. In other words, both sides of the landlord-tenant equation agreed.

This did not convince the governor. He claimed in his veto message that the law was "duplicative" and that poor tenants and municipalities who might be subsidizing their rents could solve all problems simply applying Virginia's uniform building code, which he said was plenty strong. He added that “landlords and tenants both have responsibilities to maintain safe, decent, and sanitary housing.”.

Youngkin needs to get out more.

He should visit the Aqua Vista Apartments in Newport News, which were a main inspiration for the slumlord law offered by Del. Cia Price who represents the city.

On the day Youngkin was elected governor, the editorial page editor drove a seizure-ridden car-wreck victim to the polls to vote. She lived with her 18-month-old daughter in one of Aqua Vista's "accessible" units. The apartment reeked of mold. A disconnected and exposed cable hookup stuck out from a hole in one wall. An exposed land line telephone connection hung from another. The tenant's wheelchair didn't really fit in the tiny kitchen. Supplies rested on the floor because counters were at regular height.

The tenant rolled herself to the sink, which also was set at regular height. With her arms twitching spastically from her injury, she grasped the edge of the sink. She hoisted herself from the the chair and rocked shakily back and forth as she washed her baby's bottle. Outside her apartment, young men loitered in the middle of the day apparently with nowhere to go. Open air drug deals and shootings were the sights and sounds of this woman's life.

This is what poverty looks like in Virginia.

