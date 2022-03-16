Editorial: Neo-Nazis keep asking for a do-over

For self-styled revolutionaries, the Unite the Right organizers sure do seem to like the legal system they hoped to take down. The neo-Nazi, White supremacists looked to kick off a national race war in Charlottesville in 2017, according to evidence offered in a trial last November. Having lost that trial, they now hope to manipulate the civil litigation system into forgiving them their debts to society.

All 12 Unite the Right defendants have now filed for post trial motions for reconsideration of their cases and/or asked for enormous reductions in punitive damages the jury determined fit for their trespasses. Collectively, the actual and punitive damages totaled $26 million, of which $24 million were punitive damages. The defendants now argue that Virginia law limits those punitive damages to a total of just $350,000, if they are allowed at all.

Based on recent court filings, it seems the defendants think any amount is too much to ask.

This includes James Alex Fields, Jr., who ran his car into a crowd of peaceful counter protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring many others. Fields is in prison for life but apparently thinks he did nothing that demanded more than 20 grand in civil punitive damages.

Chris Cantwell, a White supremacist firebrand, files his post trial motions from an Illinois prison where is serving time for another crime. He says he wants to join his pals in protesting his punitive damages bill, and oh, by the way, deserves a new trial because the jury did not accept his argument that he was innocent.

The list of problems goes on and on.

"Matthew and David Matthew are working-class men with families," one filing states. "Matthew, who has no assets and is presently unemployed, is the sole caregiver for his two children; David Matthew, a truck driver, just became a father to twins after his wife’s medically intensive high-risk pregnancy and premature delivery. (They are on state medical assistance.) $500,000 might as well read 'infinity dollars' to them."

Here's a hint: Don't do the deed if you can't pay the fee.

The movements that spawned Unite the Right rally cannot bellyache enough about the liberal welfare state and Black people with their hands out. They probably opposed Obamacare because a Black man offered it.

Look who's got their hands extended now.

