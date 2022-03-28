Editorial: Montpelier fights over who controls the slaves' story

There is a basic truth that the teller controls the tale. That has never been more evident than it is today at Montpelier, James Madison's colonial estate in Somerset. An open fracture has broken apart the Montpelier Foundation Board, which operates the home of the 4th U.S. president, and the Montpelier Descendants Committee, which helps oversee the story of the people he enslaved.

Last week, the foundation changed its bylaws to have more control over who gets appointed to its board. The move came after the Montpelier board pledged to share power by having half its membership made up of slave descendants recommended by the descendants committee. Currently, five descendants, three appointed by the committee and two appointed by the board, sit on the 16-member board.

Descendants committee chair and foundation board member James French said the new appointment policy could shape Montpelier's slavery narrative in ways that favor a more benign, less honest integration of the experiences of enslaved residents with the man who wrote the U.S. Constitution. Madison decried slavery i that documents as he held hundreds of people in bondage. A "brilliant" experiment "in whole truth history has turned out to be a farce," French told The Daily Progress.

Ahead of the bylaws vote, a majority of Montpelier staff members posted an online letter opposing the change, according to the Washington Post.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns Montpelier, also wrote to the foundation board chair, asking him to scrap the bylaws amendment.

Foundation president and CEO Roy Young told The Daily Progress that board parity meant "similar numbers" of descendants and non-descendants. He called sharing descendant appointments between the board and the committee a way of broadening the pool of descendants. Young said staff would not be punished for opposing the board policy, but added that he had heard from staff who supported the bylaws change.

The dispute threatens to destroy what was once considered a national model for explaining the ugly spectacle of human chattel on the hollowed grounds tread by the country's most iconic heroes. The University of Virginia and Thomas Jefferson's Monticello have been forced to recraft their histories to account for the use of enslaved people in building and maintaining their beatified structures.

Montpelier is supposed to operate based on a historical rubric developed by scholars at the site. It called for sharing power equally with descendants of the enslaved in telling the story of Madison's life. The reasoning held that those who surrounded Madison shaped his life. This meant more than rubbing shoulders with the Founding Fathers. Among other things, it included bodies buried in one of the largest slave burial grounds in in the country.

One measure of this conflict involves the mission of places such as Montpelier and Monticello and the lives of the famous people they celebrate. We have no desire to sugarcoat the warts of Madison or any other prominent national hero. We strongly endorse whole truth history. What we do wonder is how that measures up to their contributions to the nation.

Do the estates of the people who led the Revolutionary War and then gave birth to this country exist as historical sites, educational venues, museums, or a mixture of all of those things? What is worth discussing is the impression they leave. America has plenty to atone for in its tolerance of slavery for more than 200 years. That is something we forget at the peril of the progress the nation has made. But a majority of Americans have tried to move on. Martin Luther King Jr.s civil rights revolution ranks with history's greatest. So as visitors confront the past at places like Montpelier, we hope they grasp the need for vigilance, not shame.

On an administrative level, however, we hope the battle of Montpelier does not foreshadow a broader war to control the historical narrative. The Montpelier bylaws change hinted at a need by White board members to rein in Black board members in a paternal "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny" way.

By now, it should be very clear that no "darkie's heart" was ever "long to go" there.