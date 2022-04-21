Editorial: Little people with big hearts make a difference

We live in trying times. Angst and anger rule politics. Lies and misinformation infect our culture. Big businesses get rich. Workers wages don't match inflation. Race relations founder. War rages in Ukraine.
These days, it is easy to ask each other, "Why bother?"
Val Goodman answers that question magnificently.
We introduced Goodman in this space several weeks ago. By professiopn, she is a nurse at the University of Virginia Medical Center. By belief, she is an optimist. And by nature, she is tireless. All of that coalesces into hope and determination, twp things often hard tyo come by in trying times.