 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: Little people with big hearts make a difference

  • 0

We live in trying times. Angst and anger rule politics. Lies and misinformation infect our culture. Big businesses get rich. Workers wages don't match inflation.  Race relations founder. War rages in Ukraine.

These days, it is easy to ask each other, "Why bother?"

Val Goodman answers that question magnificently.

We introduced Goodman in this space several weeks ago. By professiopn, she is a nurse at the University of Virginia Medical Center. By belief, she is an optimist. And by nature, she is tireless. All of that coalesces into hope and determination, twp things often hard tyo come by in trying times.

   

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ACPS equity leader to retire

ACPS equity leader to retire

“My more than 40 years in education have gone by in the blink of an eye. I never dreamed as a young man that I would have the opportunity to work with so many outstanding professionals so strongly committed to positively impacting the lives of so many young people."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert