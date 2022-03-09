Editorial: Lies, mistrust stymie speech, civil discourse

An email received Monday night from the frustrated mom of a local high school school student summed up the state of discourse in this country. "I wrote to you [on] 2/27 regarding coverage of national merit finalists at each of our county's high schools," she said. "Why are you so afraid to cover academic success in [Albemarle County Public Schools]?"

The notion that The Daily Progress fears reporting achievement in the Albemarle schools is so absurd that it warrants little discussion. But the accusatory nature of the email fits well into the discussion of self-censorship at the University of Virginia raised recently in a New York Times editorial by senior Emily Camp. Basically, she said students are afraid to say what they think for fear of being attacked or ostracized in social settings and on social media.

It is hard to say how widespread this problem is. It is even harder to point to a solution.

In the wake of Camp's editorial, UVa.'s administrators restated their strong commitment to expression of ideas as a critical piece of the school's mission. The officials made clear that they expected student to be polite and respectful to each other. What they cannot dictate, much less enforce, is an edict that each student accept what everyone else has to say. Most importantly, they can only instill principles in students. They cannot dictate the tenor of America's current culture.

As a country, we pay for the culture we create. We are not talking here about so-called "cancel culture," a trope thrown around too frequently by people who are allowed to speak, but who find too few supporters of their viewpoints. The culture at play here is one overflowing with lies and misinformation trafficked with technology that facilitates anger, cyber bullying, trolling, and anonymous character assassination.

Free speech demands tolerance. But it does not mandate an audience for lies on university campuses. And it has never required others, on campus or off, to passively accept what somebody else says or does. So if what self-censoring students really want is affirmation of their honesty, they face disappointment. The best case scenario as a nation is that we agree to disagree. Even this has become difficult in present-day society, including university campuses, for several reasons.

The first is the example set by leaders. It includes lying without shame or consequences. The social media posts of some members of Congress set a standard for prevarication, rudeness and contempt aped by the greater society. The Washington Post's Fact Checker documented more than 30,000 lies told by Donald Trump during his presidency. The biggest lie, of course, is that election fraud cost him reelection. Bring that to your dorm bull session or your classroom discussion and you are likely to get some pushback and lose some Facebook friends.

The second reason that Camp and company may remain intimidated is that social media and internet sourcing make distinguishing fact from fiction difficult. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was the work of traitors, not patriots. Arsonists and looters who burned and stole during protests of George Floyd's killing were felons, not revolutionaries.

Normalizing lies empowers liars to keep talking. But it simultaneously destroys the trust of others.

Tyranny of the majority could be another reason for university students' reticence. Professors who don't demand courtesy and civility in classroom discussions aren't doing their jobs. Here is simple advice from a syllabus from George Washington University offers: "Classmates are entitled to your attention and your respect. Discuss with passion, not personal attacks."

Here is the caveat: Proud provocateurs fighting what they call "political correctness" with contrarian stands are not entitled to special treatment.

This leads to the last reason that students may find themselves afraid to speak their minds: mutually exclusive goals. The middle ground between people who demand individual reproductive rights for women and those who want to outlaw abortions does not exist.