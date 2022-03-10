Editorial: Individuals, not schools, choose honor

The choice to act honorably always rests with individuals. That was the case throughout the 180 years the University of Virginia applied its single-sanction, student-run Honor System that expelled any student caught lying, cheating or stealing. It will be the case as the school moves to a two-semester dismissal for honor violations just approved in a student referendum.

Third-year law student and Honor Committee member Christopher Banos offered the reform. It was, in one sense, an exercise in compassion. Now, students who falter get a severe punishment followed by a chance tp prove they learned their lesson. Traditionalists argued that the all-or-nothing Honor System created a model that drilled integrity into students. More likely, it instilled fear in a wildly competitive student body that ranks among the smartest in the country in just about any survey of colleges and universities.

People make moral decisions. Systems enforce rules. An honor code can make students think before they act and punish them when they don't. That does not produce honor. It merely compels behavior.