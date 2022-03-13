Editorial: Good snubs constituents with no votes

The people of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna and Nelson Counties voted last week against providing nearly $14 billion in aid to help Ukrainians fight against Vladimir Putin in the most brutal, most inhumane invasion of an independent nation Hitler annexed most of Europe against its will and exterminated millions of Jews.

That revelation may come as a surprise. It should sicken those with a conscience. Yet it is just the latest betrayal of constituent interests perpetrated by the man who supposedly represents them in Congress, Rep. Bob Good. Good voted against the $1.5 trillion omnibus budget last week. The bill, which included money to hopefully save Ukraine, overwhelmingly passed the U.S. House and Senate with big bi-partisan support. The budget bill will bring tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to residents of Virginia's Fifth Congressional District, as well as aid to Ukrainians fighting to save democracy for the rest of the world.

Forget about the prayers you offered for the victims of a Russian attack on a maternity hospital or the starving hordes hiding in subways to avoid the other war crimes Putin commits on a daily. Good voted not to give the people of his district badly needed financial support in a time of economic uncertainty because he feared it would run up the national debt. That never seems to be a problem a problem when it comes to tax cuts for corporations or loopholes that let some of the country's biggest companies and richest individuals avoid paying any taxes at all.

This money that Good does not want our region to have is the product of political compromise that has eluded Congress for years. Not that Good would know anything about that.

The congressman, who is a product of the Jerry Falwell Sr. school of tolerance and Christian charity, has spent his first 14 months in office fighting a full time culture war in behalf of gunmakers, abortion opponents and xenophobes. Calls to such causes as preventing "unnecessary delay in firearms transfers from licensed firearms dealers to unlicensed persons," .stopping the delays in the sale His list of sponsored legislation , , , t,

So when the money starts rolling in to help regular Virginians in a time of need, we suggest that Bob Good to keep his mouth shut about what he did to get those funds to the region. He did nothing at all.jpo W . He cast his vote with the kooks of Craztco

tPerhaps the ala orf oin Folks

in of a ainians emilitary County, N[ep[I f We